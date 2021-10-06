Vernon County Museum Notes

As we bring to your attention the 175th anniversary of the founding of Viroqua, we will highlight the life of another early settler of Deckerville, Orrin Wisel. Moses Decker and his sons Solomon and Reasoner were the first to arrive in 1846.

Orrin Wisel, who was born in New York, was a blacksmith by trade. Wisel, his wife Eliza and son Joseph first arrived in the vicinity of Liberty Pole about 1846 or 1847 at the same time as Daniel Read, who founded Readstown in 1849. David Wisel married Daniel Read’s sister Julia and they were the parents of Orrin and his nine siblings.

Orrin and his family, which now included two more children, relocated in Deckerville in 1850 and became the third family to join the Deckers and the Terhunes. In August 1851, the entire population of Deckerville consisted of the Decker, Terhune, (Rufus) Dunlap and Wisel families. Wisel erected a board shanty on the site where the Historic Fortney (100 N. Main) stands and opened his blacksmith shop. He remained there for a short time and then moved to Readstown. Wisel served as the first county clerk and clerk of circuit court of Bad Axe County. The town of Kickapoo was organized in Wisel’s home on May 29, 1853. He also served as justice of the peace.

Wisel enlisted in the Civil War and was mustered into the Wisconsin 1st Cavalry, Company H on Jan. 23, 1862. His wife, Eliza, passed away on March 9, 1862. One wonders if Wisel was able to return home for her funeral, and who cared for their children, which numbered nine, the oldest being 17 and the youngest just 2. Wisel was mustered out of the Civil War on Feb. 19, 1865.

Eventually, Wisel left Vernon County, married and divorced in Minnesota, lived in Kansas and died Feb. 23, 1892 in Los Angeles at a National Home for Disabled Soldiers. Most likely he moved to California to be near his son Frank who was living there.

The 1884 book “History of Vernon County, Wisconsin” describes Wisel this way: “he was a hale, jovial, rollicking fellow; but he was rude, uncultured and ignorant.” He was an ardent Democrat and as such was elected to the offices of county clerk and clerk of circuit court.

Despite his short time in Vernon County, Wisel certainly made an impression on the formation of the county as well as the formation of the town of Kickapoo.

Thank you to all who attended our first drive through, carry out Pork Chop Dinner held at the Vernon County Museum on Sept. 25! We apologize if you missed out on the delicious chops grilled by Maynard Cox. This new format worked out so well that we plan on doing the same thing next year. We would also like to thank all the volunteers and donors who made this event possible. Hope to see you next year!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0