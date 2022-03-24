Vernon County Museum Notes

Country schools will be the subject of our next free public program. On Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., Tomah author and retired teacher Larry Scheckel will present a program at the museum about his new book, “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School,” followed by a discussion.

Scheckel grew up with eight siblings on a farm in the Seneca area of Crawford County. He attended Oak Grove School, a one-room school located on Oak Grove Ridge. The evening will include a PowerPoint presentation about his childhood in a country school, from the lessons and tests to the picnics and holiday programs.

This event will be held in the museum’s first-floor, wheelchair-accessible conference room. Everyone is welcome to attend.

March is Women’s History Month, and there are many women who lived and worked in Vernon County who stand out as businesswomen, care givers, military personnel, and heroines. Blanche Goldsmith, nurse and businesswoman, was the wife of Harlow E. Goldsmith.

First a little background on Mr. Goldsmith. He came to Viroqua in 1907 to work for the Vernon County Censor after working with his father, George, a longtime newspaper editor in Boscobel. He began his career in the newspaper business at age 12. He was owner/editor of the Censor from 1920 to 1950. Goldsmith married Mathilda “Tilda” Schmirler in 1908 and they had a son, Francis Harlow. Sadly, Mathilda died in 1925.

Blanche M. Draper was born in 1894 on a farm near Bangor, La Crosse County, to John and Minnie Draper. She graduated from Bangor High School and the La Crosse Hospital School of Nursing. Following graduation, she worked for Grandview Hospital in La Crosse and held the positions of superintendent of nurses, surgical floor supervisor, superintendent of the operating room, and anesthetist.

During World War I, Blanche served at the Great Lakes Naval Training Station in Great Lakes, Illinois. She later returned to her duties at Grandview Hospital. On April 29, 1926, Blanche married Harlow Goldsmith at the home of her mother, Minnie Draper, in Bangor. Blanche became an integral part of the operation of the Censor, as editor and bookkeeper.

Mr. Goldsmith was a member of the Viroqua Masons, while Mrs. Goldsmith served as Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star. Both were active members of these organizations.

Harlow Goldsmith passed away in La Crosse on Oct. 13, 1966. Blanche Goldsmith passed away in 1983. Both are interred at the Viroqua Cemetery.

