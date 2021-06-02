Vernon County Museum Notes

Celebrate the arrival of summer by coming to our next grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. We’ll be grilling hot dogs and bratwurst there on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Vernon County Historical Society, in particular funding recent maintenance projects on the museum’s parking lot and sidewalks.

A Black man who was probably a Civil War veteran lies in an unmarked grave in the Viroqua Cemetery. Jefferson Craft was born in Tennessee and moved to Cheyenne Valley in Vernon County after the Civil War. He owned a farm there in the 1870s and 1880s, and then moved on with his young family to Viroqua. In Viroqua, Craft was employed as the city lamplighter, and also worked for Frank Minshall on his farm and at his draybarn.

The 1890 Special Census of veterans and widows indicates that Jefferson Craft served in the 2nd Wisconsin Cavalry from 1862 through 1865. Most Black soldiers in the Civil War served in segregated units which weren’t formed until 1863, shortly after the Emancipation Proclamation, so it’s surprising to find Craft in the 2nd WI Cavalry in 1862.