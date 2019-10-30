This week the museum changes to its winter hours. Beginning Nov.1, the museum will be open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon-4 p.m. Winter hours last through the end of March. The museum is also open by appointment – contact us at 637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
Remember also to contact the museum to reserve your place at the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual banquet. The RSVP date is Thursday, Nov. 7. This year’s banquet will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Viroqua American Legion, corner of Rusk and Decker. A social time will begin at noon, and the meal will be served at 12:30 p.m.
Dinner will include beef tips and gravy, mashed potatoes, squash, a green salad, and dessert. Tickets are $15 per person. Reservations are required and pre-payment is strongly encouraged. The annual banquet features volunteer recognition and awards, and the election of board members for next year, 2020.
A special highlight of the banquet will be the performance of a short play, “A First for Wisconsin,” featuring local actors Pam Kalinosky and Gail Frie. The play is about the 19th Amendment, which granted most women in the U.S. the right to vote 100 years ago. Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the amendment, voting yes on June 10, 1919, and turning in the paperwork to the correct office in Washington, D.C., on June 13, just moments before Illinois did.
“A First for Wisconsin” will illustrate how suffragist Ada James and her father, State Sen. David James, both of Richland Center, pulled off this feat. After Wisconsin and Illinois ratified the new amendment, many other states also agreed to it, and the amendment officially entered the U.S. Constitution in August of 1920.
Be sure to join us on Nov. 17 for food and fun! Everyone is welcome to attend. The Legion is handicapped-accessible. Again, contact the museum by November 7 to make your reservations.
