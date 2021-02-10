Vernon County Museum Notes

February seems to be a time of many small celebrations, brightening yet another month of winter. Valentine’s Day especially has long been celebrated in local schools.

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the Vernon County Normal School in Viroqua celebrated Valentine’s Day with a Queen of Hearts Dance. At the dance, one of the female students would be crowned queen, and four other female students would make up the queen’s court.

The Normal School was a teachers training college, educating teachers mainly for careers in rural schools. The Vernon County Museum is now housed in the former Normal School building, and it’s fun to look at old photos of the Queen of Hearts Dances and recognize rooms that are so changed today.

Looking at the photograph of the 1957 dance, the prospective teachers include Joan Garvalia, Betty Kilmer, and Erma Wanless Overbo. Joan went on to teach at Cliffside School in the town of Hamburg for the school year 1957-58. Erma taught at Colonel May School, town of Jefferson, from 1958 to 1960. And Betty taught at Lynn School in the town of Franklin for the school year 1959-60.