Vernon County Museum Notes

In honor of March being Women’s History Month, we have been looking at the lives of working women in Vernon County, and specifically at the work life of Elizabeth Luella (Harris) (Stoda) Yarrington. She was born in Manning in 1883, and died in Viroqua in 1984. At the age of 92, she wrote her autobiography, and in it are many stories of hard work. Last week we learned about where she worked as a youth, and today we’ll look at her early married life.

Elizabeth Harris married Leo Jackson Stoda in 1904. While he worked in the lumber camps of northern Wisconsin, she continued to live in Viroqua. She had been working in the restaurant business for seven years, but now she tried life as a domestic servant: “I went to work in the Dr. Charles Trowbridge home [at 231 S. Rusk, Viroqua] for $3.00 a week. I had never as much as been inside such a lovely home before and living there was a delight. I had no experience in that type of work but the Trowbridges were wonderfully kind and patient with the country girl....After six months, I took a cooking job at the Frank Davis Restaurant for $5.00 a week. I missed the comfortable, charming Trowbridge home but by then I realized that if I had to work, cooking was my field and not housework.”