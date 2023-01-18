Vernon County Museum Notes

This new year of 2023 is shaping up to be full of new projects and programs hosted by the Vernon County Historical Society.

Starting with our free monthly history programs, the first one of the year will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 7 p.m. at the museum. In honor of Presidents’ Day, local historian Veronica Kleiber will tell us about two presidents who hailed from the Midwest – Hoover and Truman. The following month, on Tuesday, March 7, at 7 p.m. at the museum, retired Lutheran pastor Glenn Borreson will present a program on “The Norwegian Crop: Tobacco Raising in Wisconsin.”

And then on Tuesday, April 4, at 7 p.m. at the museum, Tracy Littlejohn, youth coordinator for the Ho-Chunk Nation, will talk about Ho-Chunk heritage. Programs continue throughout the year, but these are the first three to put on your calendar. More information about each program will be provided in this column closer to the dates.

At the end of April, Viroqua will hold its first ever book festival, and we are excited to be a part of that. The Ridge and Rivers Book Festival will take place around Viroqua the weekend of April 28-30. On Saturday, April 29, the museum will be the site of one or two workshops given by published authors about how to write down your family history.

In the month of June, the museum will host the Wisconsin Historical Society’s new traveling exhibit, “We Will Always Be Here: Wisconsin’s LGBTQ+ Historymakers.” We are so fortunate to have been able to book this exhibit for Pride Month. And of course our annual Strawberry Shortcake Social will be held on Tuesday, July 4, at the historic Sherry-Butt House.

Lots more will be happening throughout the year, with exhibits and programs and dinners and festivals and more. For instance, remember that genealogy classes are held at the museum on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m., February through November. We advertise our events in this column, at our website: http://vernoncountyhistory.org/, on our Facebook and Instagram pages, in our quarterly newsletter, on local TV and radio stations, etc. Hope to see you at local history events this year!