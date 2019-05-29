Summer is really here now, and the Vernon County Historical Society has lots of events planned for the next few months to help make your summer more fun.
Starting in June, the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St., Viroqua, will be open for tours every Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Learn more about the families of Civil War veteran Cyrus Butt and World War I veteran Orbec Sherry by taking a tour of this gracious home.
On Sunday, June 2, the Historical Society’s annual Cemetery Walk will take place at the Viroqua Cemetery at 4 p.m. Prohibition is one of the themes of this year’s walk. The Rev. Charles E. Butters, who will be featured on the walk, was active in the temperance movement that helped pass the 18th Amendment, which created Prohibition. Butters was a chaplain in the U.S. Army, a pastor of the Viroqua Methodist Episcopal Church, and a superintendent at the Vernon County Asylum.
Other historic characters on the walk include Tilda Omundson, who was also pro-Prohibition, and Cyrus Butt, who was anti-Prohibition. Rumor is that a Temperance Choir may make an appearance at the cemetery on Sunday, June 2, singing their anti-alcohol songs and generally raising a ruckus.
July will be busy with the July 4th Strawberry Shortcake Social at the Sherry-Butt House, followed by Historical Society grill-outs at Nelson Agri-Center on Friday, July 19, and Saturday, July 20. July 20 is an especially important date, as it is also the day that astronaut Mark Lee will be visiting his hometown of Viroqua. He will be speaking about his career and NASA and space flight at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua Elementary School cafetorium. This event is sponsored by the McIntosh Memorial Library and our Historical Society.
Another important July event will occur one week later, on Saturday, July 27, when the museum will celebrate the 100th birthday of its building. The former Vernon County Normal School building was completed and first opened to students in 1919. The birthday party will take place at the museum from 1-4 p.m. with refreshments, activities and tours.
Looking ahead to August, our annual pork chop dinner will be held on the lawn of the Sherry-Butt House on Friday, Aug. 23, from 4-7 p.m. And stop by our booth at Wild West Days, Aug. 16-18.
Of course the museum will be open all summer long, Monday through Friday, noon-4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Take advantage of these expanded summer hours to learn more about the area where we live and the people who came before us.
