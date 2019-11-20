A few weeks ago we looked at the American Legion posts founded about a century ago in the cities of Viroqua, Westby, and Hillsboro. Today we’ll focus briefly on posts founded in smaller villages at about the same time. Many American Legion posts were named for soldiers and sailors who didn’t survive World War I.
The American Legion post in Ontario was founded in 1921. It appears to have been originally named for Pvt. Emil Bredlow of Monroe County, who served in Company H of the 342nd Infantry, and who died during the war. While today Ontario is entirely in Vernon County, before 1939 a portion of the village was in Monroe County. Several landowners named Bredlow lived just north and east of Ontario during World War I, and possibly Emil came from one of these families.
The American Legion posts at Chaseburg, Coon Valley, Genoa, La Farge, and Stoddard also were all founded just after World War I. The “Vernon County War History” book clearly says that the Chaseburg post was named for the village rather than for any person. But were any of the other posts named for World War I soldiers or sailors?
The museum’s files contain many references to some of these American Legion posts, but they are referred to only by village names or post numbers, not by names of the war dead. Let us know if you have additional information about the post names for Coon Valley, Genoa, La Farge, or Stoddard.
The Vernon County Historical Society’s annual Candy Cane Tour of Homes is coming up in just a few weeks, on Sunday, Dec. 8. The tour begins at 1 p.m. at the museum, where you can purchase your ticket for $10 and enjoy holiday treats. Then it’s on to five beautiful homes in and around Viroqua.
This year’s tour includes four houses built in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, plus a more modern house. Each will be decorated for the holiday season. The tour runs until 5 p.m., giving you plenty of time to enjoy each stop. This annual event is guaranteed to put you in the holiday spirit!
