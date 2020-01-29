Vernon County Museum Notes

Here’s a date to mark on your calendar: On Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 7 p.m. at the museum, regional author Gary Jones will talk about his new book, "Ridge Stories: Herding Hens, Powdering Pigs, and Other Recollections from a Boyhood in the Driftless." Jones grew up on a farm that straddled the towns of Willow and Rockbridge in Richland County, just south of Vernon County. In his book, he writes about country school, farm life, weather, raspberry pie, homemade quilts, and many other topics. This program is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Be sure to check out our website, vernoncountyhistory.org, for the latest on our “Treasures” page. This page highlights cool stuff that we find in the museum’s collection, with more images than can be easily shown elsewhere. The current “Treasures” are several items related to a Vernon County pioneer association, including a photo and newspaper article about a pioneer gathering at the 1892 Vernon County Fair.
The newspaper article has been transcribed on the webpage to make it easier to read. The pioneers’ reminiscences at the gathering make for very interesting reading, and some of the stories are particularly relevant to the present. A Capt. C.A. Hunt told about his first experience in Vernon County, in 1855, when, “By a freshet on the Kickapoo he was driven from his house at midnight and all his things went down river before they were unpacked.” Now, there is a flood story from 165 years ago that people can relate to today.
And if you have driven on Highway 27 anywhere between Prairie du Chien and Black River Falls, then you can appreciate this story: “Mr. [Le Grand] Sterling spoke of the survey of the Black River road, and Judge Terhune said he was told that the road was first a military road or trail made for communication with the pine timber region at the time Ft. Crawford was built. The settlers improved the trail and Niram Knowlton made the first survey and laid the state road from Prairie du Chien to Black River Falls. That was the history of the road as learned from tradition.”
Past “Treasures” include pages from a scrapbook about the “Ambitions of the Class of ‘96” – that is, the Viroqua High School Class of 1896 – and pictures of spring fashions from 1925 as seen in the Woman’s Home Companion newspaper. All previous Treasures pages can be viewed on our website. Many thanks to our webmaster, Suzanne Harris, for working on the Treasures pages.