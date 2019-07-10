Fifty years ago, humans first landed on the moon. In July of 1969, the Apollo 11 spacecraft successfully journeyed to the moon and back. As part of that journey, two American astronauts walked on the moon on July 20, 1969.
NASA (the National Aeronautics and Space Administration) tells us that, “The Apollo program officially began in 1963 after President John F. Kennedy directed NASA in September of 1962 to place humans on the Moon by the end of the decade. This was a formidable task as no hardware existed at the time that would accomplish the feat….On July 16, 1969, a Saturn V rocket launched three astronauts to the Moon on Apollo 11 from Cape Kennedy….On July 20, while astronaut and command module pilot Michael Collins orbited the Moon, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed Eagle [a lunar module] on the Moon and set foot on the surface, accomplishing a first for humankind.”
To help celebrate this anniversary, Viroqua astronaut Mark Lee is presenting a free public program about space exploration on Saturday, July 20, exactly 50 years since that first moon walk. The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Viroqua Elementary School’s cafetorium. Lee will talk about his career with NASA, and then will answer audience questions.
Mark Lee was born in Viroqua in 1952, one of six children in the family of Charles and Ruth Lee, who still live here. Mark graduated from Viroqua High School in 1970, from the Air Force Academy in 1974, and from M.I.T. in 1980. He became an F-16 fighter pilot in 1982, and was selected to become a NASA astronaut in 1984. He flew into space four times between 1989 and 1997. Now he is retired from NASA and the Air Force.
Another local person who had a career that involved the space program was Harold Felix. He was born at a La Crosse hospital in 1916 and grew up in Viroqua, graduating from Viroqua High School in 1934. Harold was the son of Max Felix and brother of Roland Felix, who ran Felix’s Clothing Store on Main Street in Viroqua. Harold left Wisconsin and worked for the Douglas Aircraft Company, first in Oklahoma and then in California. There he became the director of the Sacramento Test Center, which test fired the third stage of the Saturn rocket on the Apollo program. Harold Felix died in 2001.
Be sure to attend the July 20 event to learn more about the life of an astronaut. This event is co-sponsored by the Vernon County Historical Society, McIntosh Memorial Library, and the Viroqua Area Schools.
Also that weekend, the historical society is hosting two grill-outs at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 19, and again on Saturday, July 20, we will be serving brats, hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, and pop, for your summertime dining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.