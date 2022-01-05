Vernon County Museum Notes

Do you keep a diary? Some people make a New Year’s resolution to start writing a diary, a record of their days. The museum’s collections contain a most unusual sort of diary – it is actually a scrapbook, but a real scrap book, a book full of scraps. These are scraps of cloth, fabric from the clothing once worn by Lucy Dawson of Viroqua. The book could be thought of as a diary, following 10 years of one woman’s life through the clothing she wore.

Lucy was born Nov. 16, 1865, in Viroqua, to John and Martha (Ady) Dawson. She had an older brother Miles, and a younger brother John Jeremiah, usually called Jerre.

The earliest date in the scrapbook is 1890. In those days, a lot of clothing was made individually for a person, not mass-produced and sold in stores, so these scraps possibly came from the bolts of cloth that were purchased to make Lucy’s clothes. I don’t know if she made the clothing herself, or if she hired someone to sew it for her. The scraps of cloth are pasted to the page, often with notations about what each was made into, and occasionally where and when the garment was worn.

A piece of black satin is labelled, “black dress that did the Grand Tour in 1890.” Wealthy young people from the United States often went on a long trip to Europe, called the Grand Tour, when they finished their schooling. Also in the museum’s collections is Lucy’s two-volume travel diary written during her Grand Tour, April through August 1890. The books are covered in burgundy velvet.

Burgundy must have been one of her favorite colors, because the scrapbook includes pieces of burgundy cloth and ribbon labelled, “favorite tailor suit worn at Madison while visiting the B’s in February 1891.” She also had a burgundy gown made in 1898, and a burgundy blouse in 1899.

It appears that both Lucy and younger brother Jerre attended Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in the late 1800s. The notation, “Alumna lunch at Drake, June 1892, class day exercises”, is written in the scrapbook next to scraps of cream-colored cloth, flower-print cloth, lavender satin ribbon, and white lace.

Lucy’s father sold insurance, and Lucy joined him in the insurance agency of John Dawson & Company as a junior partner. No more special occasions are marked in the book after 1892, so maybe she now settled down to a life of work. Light blue patterned cloth made a jacket in 1893, and thick woven material of cream and grey and gold was fashioned into a gown in 1895.

A scrap of red plaid is labelled, “shirt waist 1896.” “Waist” or “shirtwaist” was a term for what we would now call a blouse. A lavender and white print is labelled, “wrapper in 1898.” A “wrapper” was a loose garment designed for comfort and worn at home.

Two plaid skirts were made for her in 1900, one of red, green, and gold plaid, and the other of cream, beige, and rose plaid. 1900 is the latest date in the scrapbook.

Lucy never married, and lived at home with her parents and younger brother. She led a busy life as an insurance agent, an advocate for women’s suffrage, and as a volunteer for many organizations including the public library, the local schools, and the Red Cross.

Lucy Dawson died in 1931 and is buried in the Viroqua Cemetery. We have only black-and-white photographs of her, but her scrapbook reveals that she lived a vivid, colorful life.

