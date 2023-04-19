This is National Volunteer Week, April 16-22. The Vernon County Historical Society relies very much on volunteer labor. Last week, volunteers spring-cleaned the museum building, alphabetized index cards, handled financial matters, attended meetings, filed archival materials, did research using old newspapers, managed the museum’s reception desk, printed books, worked on the quarterly newsletter, taught the monthly genealogy class, and more!

We are very grateful for all of our volunteers’ efforts to preserve and promote our county’s history. History is relevant to modern life, and volunteers make it possible for Vernon County history to be shared with others. If you would like to be a part of this endeavor, contact Kristen or Carol at 608-637-7396, or email us at vernoncountyhistory.org.

One recent volunteer project has been to re-print the “Alphabetical Index to the 1878 Vernon County, Wisconsin, Plat Map.” This book was first created by the Vernon County Historical Society volunteers and staff in 1999, and we always have copies in our bookstore. The book contains a map of each township, and then an index of all the names found on the maps with location information.

The 1878 plat map is our oldest county map. An original, wall-sized version of the map hangs in the first-floor hallway at the museum. This book conveniently reduces that map to a hand-held version, and then adds the invaluable index. If, for example, you know that your ancestor owned land in Vernon County in 1878 but aren’t sure where, you could look up the person’s name in the index, and then be referred to the township and the section, so you can pinpoint the exact spot on the map. The plat map index book sells for $12 at the museum gift shop and at our website bookstore.

You will also be able to buy this and many other local history titles at our book fair table on Saturday, April 29, at the Ridges & Rivers Book Festival in Viroqua. The book fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the public library and Western Technical College, plus across the street at the Eagles Club.

In addition to our presence at the book fair, we’ll have a full day of book festival events at our own museum building, in the first-floor conference room. Author and genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad of Norway will give a presentation at 9 a.m. about her new book, “A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration.” Liv’s presentations are funded in part by grants from Wisconsin Humanities and from the Norwegian Ministry of Culture.

Assistant curator Carol Krogan will talk at 10:30 a.m. about the Vernon County Historical Society and its many resources for those doing genealogy or local history. And Liv will give a second program at 2:30 p.m., this one about how to turn your genealogy research into a written family story. All these workshops will make you hungry, so the Waffle Wagon will be parked in the museum’s parking lot, serving Norwegian waffles from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a small cost. Hope to see you there!