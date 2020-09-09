Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Sherry Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Viroqua, we are featuring biographies on the families that lived in the home. Cyrus and Margaret Butt built the home in 1870. The second owners were Orbec and Hilda Sherry. Today the Sherry Butt House is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society.
The Butts’ fifth child was Margaret Elizabeth Butt, known as Beth. Beth Butt was born in Viroqua in 1878 to Cyrus and Margaret (Mc Auley) Butt. She attended Viroqua Schools and graduated in 1895. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1900.
While attending the university, she met her future husband, Allard Smith, a native of Eau Claire. Smith graduated from the engineering department in 1898. Beth and Allard were married at the Butt home on June 30, 1903. According to the Vernon County Censor, “In social circles this affair has for some time been looked forward to as among the leading events of the season, and the great throng of guests who were privileged to attend were not disappointed, for it was indeed a function most perfectly arranged and appointed…It was a happy blending of the mature and golden-haired with the youthful and light-hearted.”
Allard and Beth made their home in Chicago where Allard was the first assistant manager of the Chicago Telephone Company. In 1914, they relocated to Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where Allard was appointed general manager of the Cleveland Telephone Company. In 1920 he became associated with the Citizens Savings & Trust Company as vice president.
Beth and Allard traveled extensively. Sadly, Allard passed away from a heart attack in 1933 at the age of 57. Beth was active in many social organizations before her husband’s death. Her sister Jane Butt came to live with her in the 1950’s and Beth cared for her until Jane’s death in 1962. Beth passed away on March 1, 1967 in Cleveland Heights. She and Allard had no children.
You can learn more about Beth Butt Smith and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the site for a tour. The Sherry-Butt House is open by appointment only throughout the autumn. Admission is $5, and children under age 9 are free. Contact the Vernon County Museum at 637-7396 or at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org to schedule an appointment.
More information about the house and its residents is also available at the Vernon County Museum. Hours for the museum in September and October are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment.
