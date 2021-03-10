Vernon County Museum Notes

March is Women’s History Month, and this year the Wisconsin Historical Society reminds us that “Women’s history is not just about people who make headlines; it also includes stories of women who worked on farms, in shops, on assembly lines, at telephone switchboards, and at home.” This March we are encouraged to “explore the lives of women who didn’t establish institutions, write books, or reform the world — but whose stories deserve to be told just the same.”
Inspired by that idea, I thought of Elizabeth Yarrington, and her many stories of hard work. In the museum’s archives is a plain brown three-ring binder labelled, “Yarrington.” It doesn’t look like much, but it contains the very interesting autobiography of Elizabeth Luella (Harris) (Stoda) Yarrington, who was born in Vernon County in 1883, and who died in Vernon County in 1984.
Elizabeth lived for over 100 years in this region, through many political, economic, social, and technological changes. Her autobiography, which she wrote when she was 92, seems to have been inspired in part by the U.S. Bicentennial celebrations of 1976. Elizabeth’s children also asked her to write down her memories.
She was born in the town of Viroqua to Marion and Malinda (Hudson) Harris, the oldest of their six children. Elizabeth was 11 years old when her mother died in 1894, and she had to drop out of the nearby Asbury School in order to take care of her siblings and run the household.
That was unpaid work, but soon she had her first paying job: “I remember the first money I ever made. Father told us that if we sawed a cord of wood, he would take it to town and we could have the money — $1.00 for a cord of green wood. I remember the day I rode to Viroqua on my load of wood. I took the money and got some calico for a dress….”
When her youngest sibling started school, Elizabeth got a new job, writing that “I heard that Mrs. Baneman who lived near Viroqua wanted a girl to work for her. I walked to town barefooted and got the job for 75 cents a week. I was there six weeks. I gave dad all the money I earned to buy food for the family.”
Times continued to be hard, so she found more work: “I then went to work at the Terhune restaurant in Viroqua where I stayed all summer. My pay was $1.50 a week. I was treated so badly that I quit and went to another restaurant where I earned $2.50 a week. Many times I walked home to take the family articles that I could afford. After some time I had save $20.00 to buy a cow for them. I also bought dad a fur overcoat which he needed badly.”
When she was about 13, Elizabeth Harris went to work for Elizabeth Rice, who “was an excellent cook and served meals, mostly to the elite families of Viroqua. She was famous for her home-made ice cream and pineapple sherbert as well as her white cake. Many people would drop in evenings or other times just for the ice cream, sherbert, cake, and of course, coffee. She closely guarded these recipes and I believe I am the only one who ever obtained them. They later came in good stead when I was running my own restaurant.”
And finally she found a steady job: “My next job was at the Lind Restaurant and I worked there for seven years. My work consisted of making a sack of flour into loaves of bread, pies, doughnuts, cakes to sell, besides helping prepare dinner for the customers who were mostly farmers. In those days there were no automobiles so a trip to town for food or to bring in stock or produce meant staying over until the next day. We were very busy and sometimes I would go for hours without eating.”
All that hard work before the age of 21! Next week we’ll look at Elizabeth’s adult life in the world of work.