Vernon County Museum Notes

That was unpaid work, but soon she had her first paying job: “I remember the first money I ever made. Father told us that if we sawed a cord of wood, he would take it to town and we could have the money — $1.00 for a cord of green wood. I remember the day I rode to Viroqua on my load of wood. I took the money and got some calico for a dress….”

When her youngest sibling started school, Elizabeth got a new job, writing that “I heard that Mrs. Baneman who lived near Viroqua wanted a girl to work for her. I walked to town barefooted and got the job for 75 cents a week. I was there six weeks. I gave dad all the money I earned to buy food for the family.”

Times continued to be hard, so she found more work: “I then went to work at the Terhune restaurant in Viroqua where I stayed all summer. My pay was $1.50 a week. I was treated so badly that I quit and went to another restaurant where I earned $2.50 a week. Many times I walked home to take the family articles that I could afford. After some time I had save $20.00 to buy a cow for them. I also bought dad a fur overcoat which he needed badly.”