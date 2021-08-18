Vernon County Museum Notes

Next week the Vernon County Historical Society will host its annual pork chop dinner. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. It will be held on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, the same place as the Strawberry Shortcake Social is held. Like the social, there will be tables and chairs spread across the lawn for people to dine outside. Carryouts will also be available.
Dinner costs $10 each, and the menu includes a pork chop and baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, and a dessert. Dessert will be birthday cake, in celebration of Viroqua’s 175th birthday. One hundred seventy-five years ago, in 1846, Moses Decker arrived here from Illinois and founded the village of Deckerville, which over the years grew into the city of Viroqua. We’ll be exploring this topic more in future columns.
The Vernon County Museum is nearing the end of its summertime hours, as fall is on its way. Summer hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., plus Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours will end Aug. 31. Beginning Sept. 1, we’ll continue to be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., but closed on Saturday. Of course, the museum is always open by appointment, so if an evening or weekend is the best time for you to visit, contact us at 637-7396 to make arrangements.
Visitors to the museum are again being encouraged to wear masks and to keep a safe distance from others, whether vaccinated or not. Staff and volunteers at the museum are also following these public health guidelines. Thinking about the history of public health in Vernon County reminds me of the many stories that former rural school students tell about goiter pills. A goiter is an enlarged thyroid gland. Iodine can help prevent goiters. “Goiter pills” were iodine lozenges dispensed regularly at schools to help prevent goiters.
The University of Wisconsin’s School of Medicine and Public Health tells us that, “A few generations ago, these pills were a common remedy to reduce the risk of goiters. They were especially important in regions like the Midwest, where we are far from an ocean coastline and our soil is not rich in sea salt. When table salt began to be fortified with iodine in the 1920s, iodine pills were no longer necessary.”
Goiter pills were still being distributed to students here in the 1950s. Our rural school files contain frequent mention of these pills, which apparently tasted like chocolate. Some kids loved them, and others hated them, and these strong feelings led to lasting memories of the pills. From the goiter pills of long ago to the face masks of today, public health continues to be an important story in Vernon County.