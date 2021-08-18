Vernon County Museum Notes

Next week the Vernon County Historical Society will host its annual pork chop dinner. The event will take place Friday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. It will be held on the lawn of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, the same place as the Strawberry Shortcake Social is held. Like the social, there will be tables and chairs spread across the lawn for people to dine outside. Carryouts will also be available.

Dinner costs $10 each, and the menu includes a pork chop and baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, rolls, and a dessert. Dessert will be birthday cake, in celebration of Viroqua’s 175th birthday. One hundred seventy-five years ago, in 1846, Moses Decker arrived here from Illinois and founded the village of Deckerville, which over the years grew into the city of Viroqua. We’ll be exploring this topic more in future columns.

The Vernon County Museum is nearing the end of its summertime hours, as fall is on its way. Summer hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., plus Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These hours will end Aug. 31. Beginning Sept. 1, we’ll continue to be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., but closed on Saturday. Of course, the museum is always open by appointment, so if an evening or weekend is the best time for you to visit, contact us at 637-7396 to make arrangements.