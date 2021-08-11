Vernon County Museum Notes

Maps are one of the many resources that draw people to visit the Vernon County Museum. Where did my ancestors live? Who used to live where I live now? What used to be across the street? These are some of the questions that visitors want to find answers for.
Our most striking map is the 1878 plat map of Vernon County, a large map hanging on the wall. It’s also the oldest original map in our collection. Each town(ship) is shaded in a different color, or rather, was shaded once upon a time – now most of the map has faded to a light brown. To prevent further deterioration, we now display this valuable resource in a darkened hallway, with a light that can be turned on just as needed, and then turned off again.
The map was published by S.W. Briggs and R.C. Falconer of Pardeeville, Wisconsin. It was printed by Knauber and Company, lithographers based in Milwaukee. Because it’s a plat map, it shows the names of the people who owned different pieces of land in 1878. Sometimes the plot of land is so small that there is only space for initials on the map, not the whole name. Note that just the owners’ names are given, not the names of anyone who was renting.
Roads and waterways are also marked on the map. And tiny symbols indicate churches, cemeteries, schoolhouses, mills, blacksmith shops, and dwellings. A few of the dwellings were chosen for large pen-and-ink drawings around the edges of the map, including the residences of C.L. Ingersoll of De Soto, Dr. D. A. Bean of Town of Sterling, and N. McKie of Viroqua. Other buildings are also featured in special drawings: the Norwegian Evangelical Church at Coon Prairie, a row of businesses in Viroqua, the Viroqua High School.
Also around the map’s edge are business directories for many of the town(ship)s and a few of the villages of 1878. The Town of Hillsborough directory includes Albert Field, real estate dealer, and O. G. Durkee, proprietor of lime kiln in Trippville. The Town of Liberty lists H. L. Turner, proprietor of grist mill half mile east of Viola, and the Town of Whitestown lists William Sandon, proprietor of Vernon House in Ontario.
For the Town of Christiana, the directory includes O. T. Westby of Coon Prairie, dealer in dry goods, groceries, hardware, crockery, hats, caps, boots and shoes. And the Town of Stark directory lists A.W. De Jean of Star, a lumberman, miller, farmer, and dealer in general merchandise.
That’s a lot of information on one map. You can view this map during the museum’s regular hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. We also sell this map in book form, with each town map on a different page followed by an alphabetical list of the property owners. The book is $12, and can be purchased at our museum’s gift shop. It is also available from our online bookstore: http://vernoncountyhistory.org/bookstore/bookstore.php