Vernon County Museum Notes

Maps are one of the many resources that draw people to visit the Vernon County Museum. Where did my ancestors live? Who used to live where I live now? What used to be across the street? These are some of the questions that visitors want to find answers for.

Our most striking map is the 1878 plat map of Vernon County, a large map hanging on the wall. It’s also the oldest original map in our collection. Each town(ship) is shaded in a different color, or rather, was shaded once upon a time – now most of the map has faded to a light brown. To prevent further deterioration, we now display this valuable resource in a darkened hallway, with a light that can be turned on just as needed, and then turned off again.

The map was published by S.W. Briggs and R.C. Falconer of Pardeeville, Wisconsin. It was printed by Knauber and Company, lithographers based in Milwaukee. Because it’s a plat map, it shows the names of the people who owned different pieces of land in 1878. Sometimes the plot of land is so small that there is only space for initials on the map, not the whole name. Note that just the owners’ names are given, not the names of anyone who was renting.