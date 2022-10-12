Vernon County Museum Notes

A country schoolhouse tour of eastern Vernon County will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22. La Farge historian and Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) board member Brad Steinmetz has planned out the route for you.

Using your own vehicle, this tour will guide you to visit over two dozen of the former country schoolhouses or sites of the area. The route begins in La Farge, travels through hills and valleys to Hillsboro, winds back to the Kickapoo Valley, and ends in Rockton.

Start the day by picking up a tour guidebook and map from the VCHS table at the Lawton Library, 118 N. Bird St., La Farge, between 9 a.m. and noon. Or, if you prefer, you may pick up the materials beforehand at the Vernon County Museum, 410 S. Center Ave., Viroqua, on Thursday, Oct. 20, or Friday, Oct. 21, from noon to 4 p.m.

Suggested donation for the guidebook and map is $10. All proceeds from the sale of the tour booklet will be used to help provide heat and air-conditioning to the upper floors of the museum.

Then with your map in hand, drive the tour of the many country schoolhouses and sites. A few of the schools will be open for you to tour that Saturday – more information about this will be in the guide. And there will be a quiz sheet available in the guide for you to complete and turn in at the end of the tour.

The tour will finish up at the Rockton Bar in Rockton between 2 and 5 p.m. Enjoy some food from the restaurant, and stop at the VCHS table to turn in your quiz and receive a prize!

This event will be an opportunity for those who attended one or more of the county’s rural schools to reminisce, and for family historians to learn more about the schools that their ancestors attended. Even if you have no connection to Vernon County’s country schools, the tour will help explain the role of the country school in our local history, illustrate schoolhouse architecture, and reveal the creative re-uses of many of the remaining school buildings. And for everyone it will be a chance to enjoy the fall colors on what we hope will be a beautiful October day.

Copies of our new(ish) book, “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin,” will be for sale for $25 at the La Farge library and Rockton bar that Saturday during the event. The book contains a page for each of the county’s rural schools, featuring photos and basic historical information, and will be useful on the tour or as a souvenir of the day. The book can also be purchased at the museum during regular business hours of Monday-Friday, noon-4 p.m., or from our website, vernoncountyhistory.org.