Vernon County Museum Notes

Planning for the Vernon County Park (as it was called then) at Esofea officially began on May 2, 1935 when a resolution sponsored by the Conservation Club of Vernon County was passed whereby giving them permission to develop, without any expense to the county, 40 acres of land near Esofea for a park. This property, which had been acquired at prior time, was to be an employment relief project. This Federal Government project initially provided $12,500 for development. The acreage adjoined the Rentz family property on the south and later became known as the Rentz Memorial Park. On Nov. 22, 1935, a park board was created and superintendent Albert C. Larson was appointed to oversee the park.

Although the property consisted of a forest and numerous springs, it also had washed-out creek beds due to the flooding of the north branch of the Bad Axe River running east to west in the northern portion of the acreage. The first task was to control the flooding by building a diversion ditch and dyke under the direction of the Soil Conservation Service. In order to widen the lake, or swimming pool, local farmers hauled out hundreds of loads of soil which was then used to further heighten the existing dyke.