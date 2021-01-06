Vernon County Museum Notes

Planning for the Vernon County Park (as it was called then) at Esofea officially began on May 2, 1935 when a resolution sponsored by the Conservation Club of Vernon County was passed whereby giving them permission to develop, without any expense to the county, 40 acres of land near Esofea for a park. This property, which had been acquired at prior time, was to be an employment relief project. This Federal Government project initially provided $12,500 for development. The acreage adjoined the Rentz family property on the south and later became known as the Rentz Memorial Park. On Nov. 22, 1935, a park board was created and superintendent Albert C. Larson was appointed to oversee the park.
Although the property consisted of a forest and numerous springs, it also had washed-out creek beds due to the flooding of the north branch of the Bad Axe River running east to west in the northern portion of the acreage. The first task was to control the flooding by building a diversion ditch and dyke under the direction of the Soil Conservation Service. In order to widen the lake, or swimming pool, local farmers hauled out hundreds of loads of soil which was then used to further heighten the existing dyke.
Under the supervision of the Soil Conservation Service, approximately 46,000 feet of lumber was harvested and some was used to erect the speakers stand, refreshment stand and bathhouse. Two kitchens were also built for Riverside Park in Genoa, which had been established in the early 1920s.
Any remaining lumber was sold with the proceeds going to the county.
Work on the park continued in the spring of 1936 when more timber was cut and hauled out, dams were built, streams were riprapped, and timber was used to build cottages. Larson and his crew worked at landscaping the park and in a June 1936 Vernon County Censor article the public was asked to provide shrubbery for transplantation. County Board Chairman and Park Board President Cornelius Skolos was instrumental in the beautification of the park.
In 1937, 20 acres adjoining the park to the north was purchased from the Rentz family. This additional land allowed the Park Board to add a new road leading to the timber to the top of the ridge. Additionally, Vernon County citizens donated money to the park which provided the park with 50 tables and benches. The Viroqua Creamery donated a fine flag pole.
It wasn’t long until the park was used for community gatherings. One of the first was that of the Soil Conservation Service which assembled in August 1936. Representatives from La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties and an estimated crowd of 5,000 people enjoyed a picnic dinner with addresses by Dean Christianson of the University at Madison, R.H. Davis of the Soil Conservation in La Crosse and Gov. Phil E. La Follette. Music was provided by the Coon Valley orchestra.
In July 1937 alone, over 15,000 people visited the park which included 4-H clubs, businessmen’s organizations, churches and Sunday Schools.
On Sept. 18, 1938, a brass plaque was placed in the park beneath a tree by the Vernon County Rural Letter Carriers Association honoring the members of this profession. Anyone associated with the postal service and their families were invited to attend. In 2018, Viroqua rural mail carrier Dean Daniels accidentally discovered the plaque while hiking in the park. After some research at the Vernon County Museum and with permission of the Vernon County Parks office, he removed the plaque, cleaned it and returned it to its spot at the base of the tree.
The park continues to serve the public and features hunting, fishing, hiking and camping sites. A picnic shelter is available for those holding gatherings such as family reunions and parties.