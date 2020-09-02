Vernon County Museum Notes

The stately home at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, the Sherry-Butt House, is 150 years old! The house is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society. In celebration of the house’s sesquicentennial, we are featuring brief biographies of the people who lived in it over the years.
Cyrus and Margaret Butt built the home in 1870 and raised five children there. This week we feature child number four, Cyrus M. Butt, Jr.
Cyrus Jr. was born on Nov. 12, 1874, in Viroqua to Cyrus Marion and Margaret (McAuley) Butt. He was educated in the Viroqua schools and graduated from Viroqua High School in 1893. He was considered a “model boy” and as he grew was interested in all types of physical exercise including sprinting, baseball and tumbling.
Cyrus attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison and graduated in 1897 with a degree in law. He was admitted to the bar in 1898 and immediately went into practice with his father. He dealt mainly in the administration of estates of deceased persons.
In March 1909, he announced his candidacy for County Judge, running against the incumbent, Judge Daniel O. Mahoney, and District Attorney J. Henry Bennett. Mahoney retained his seat and served as judge until 1936.
At some point Cyrus met a young woman who came to Viroqua to teach at Viroqua High School. Her name was Georgia Wellers. They were engaged to be married, but their marriage was not to be as Cyrus Jr. passed away at the age of 34 on Sept 8, 1909, from the effects of diabetes. Georgia remained in Viroqua until the beginning of April 1910, when she moved back to the home of her birth, Platteville. She remained a schoolteacher and never married.
Learn more about Cyrus Butt, Jr., and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the site for a tour. The Sherry-Butt House is coming to the end of its 2020 season, but it will be open this Labor Day weekend, Saturday through Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m. each day. After that it will be open by appointment only, until next summer. Admission is $5, and children under age 9 are free.
