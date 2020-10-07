Vernon County Museum Notes

Local history sometimes focuses too much on the famous, the wealthy, the well-connected, but increasingly historians are also looking at people who lived more ordinary lives. Less information is usually available about “average citizens," but census records can help us to paint a picture.
The servants and farmhands who worked for the Cyrus and Margaret Butt family of Viroqua in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, are an important part of the story of the Butt household. As we continue to celebrate the 150th birthday of the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, we’ll look at some of the hired hands who worked there. Census records reveal at least four people who lived on the Butt farm while working for the family, and there were no doubt several more over the years that aren’t covered by the census.
Today we’ll look at two people who worked for the Butts in 1880. Jerome McLin is shown on the 1880 census as a servant in the Cyrus and Margaret Butt home, aged 23. Jerome was born in Ohio to Ellison and Olivet (Small) McLin on 22 June 1858. He had two sisters, Samantha and Abigail. In 1860, the family was living in Wisconsin, in the town of Stark, Vernon County. Jerome’s mother died in 1861, and his father later married Elizabeth Small, the sister of his first wife.
By 1895, Jerome was no longer working for the Butts but was back living in the town of Stark with his wife Sarah Jane and their daughter Mary Olivet, also known as Ollie. In 1900, the family was living in La Farge, where Jerome was a blacksmith.
Jerome’s wife died May 19, 1906. She is buried in Star Cemetery, town of Stark. At some point, Jerome moved out west. He died May 19, 1938 of stomach cancer in Columbia Falls, Flathead County, Montanna. His death registration states that he was a carpenter and blacksmith.
Sarah McDermott is also shown on the 1880 census living as a servant in the Butt family home in Viroqua. She was born in Perry County, Ohio on Feb. 15, 1850 to Charles and Martha (Wallace) McDermott. The family came to Vernon County in 1856. Their farm was located four miles east of Viroqua.
Sarah was educated in Vernon County schools and took up the profession of nursing which she practiced until her marriage to Henry Schaller on Oct. 1, 1884. When she worked for the Butts, she may have provided some nursing care.
By 1900, Sarah and her husband were living in Sparta. She died in March 1917 and is buried in the Viroqua Cemetery. Her obituary describes her as an exemplary wife, a good neighbor and a citizen of Christian character and fortitude.
Fire destroyed most of the 1890 U.S. census records, so we don’t know who worked for the Butts that year. Next week we’ll look at the servants and farmhands from 1900.
