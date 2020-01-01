Vernon County Museum Notes

A Happy New Year to you! A new year means a new board at the Vernon County Historical Society. In November, the VCHS membership elected nine people to sit on the board in 2020: Maynard Cox, Loann Frie, Leila Holen, Denise Kirchoff, Donna Knower, Dian Krause, David Krier, Irving Leif and Brad Steinmetz. In December, those nine chose among themselves to fill the four officer positions. For this new year, Maynard will serve as president, Dian as vice-president, Brad as secretary and Loann as treasurer.
The historical society’s board is here to serve you, the history-loving public. Board meetings are held on the third Wednesday of each month at 9 a.m. This is a hard-working board, and in addition to overseeing the organization together, each board member also takes on several individual tasks to ensure that the society fulfills its mission. The mission of the Vernon County Historical Society is to preserve and promote Vernon County history.
One way we promote local history is through our free public programs, and the new year brings a fresh set of these programs. The first program of 2020 will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m., at the museum. Guest speaker Pam Saunders, of the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, will talk about the farm crisis of the 1980s.
The farm crisis affected everyone who lived in rural areas, from the farmers to the businesses, schools, churches, and other organizations that served farm families. During the 1980’s, my uncle ran a newspaper in a small town in rural Iowa, and he spoke with passion about how his whole community suffered during the farm crisis. Check back here next week for more information about this upcoming program.
Remember that the genealogy class is on winter break in January. The next class will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., here at the museum. The February topic will be announced here in the coming weeks.
Now that the holidays are over, the museum is back on its regular winter hours: Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon-4 p.m. Make a New Year’s resolution to learn more about the history of your community!