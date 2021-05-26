Vernon County Museum Notes

We appreciate everyone who contributed to our chimney swift project, the museum’s main chimney (now unused) has just been repaired and will continue to host chimney swifts for many years to come. Chimney swifts are a declining bird species, but they are frequently seen and heard in Viroqua partly because of the museum’s chimney, which they use for roosting. The repairs are a joint project with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. Soon we will be installing explanatory signs about the swifts outside around the museum.

The historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua opens for the summer season this weekend. The house will be open for self-guided tours on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, from 1 to 5 p.m. This historic home was built by Civil War veteran Col. Cyrus Butt and wife Margaret in 1870, and then sold to Brown Swiss cow breeders Orbec and Hilda Sherry in 1948. Regular hours are Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m., throughout June, July and August, or by appointment.

May is a month for honoring Asian-American heritage, and that heritage includes the Chinese-American men who ran laundries in downtown Viroqua in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Ethnic Chinese were prevented from entering many professions in the U.S. at that time, and running a laundry was one of the few options.