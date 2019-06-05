Summer is a great time to go on genealogy trips. Trips to cemeteries where your ancestors are buried, trips to houses where your ancestors lived, trips to places that were important to your ancestors. And also trips to archives and libraries that preserve information about your ancestors.
The museum’s genealogy class will be taking such a trip on Thursday, June 13, when students are invited to visit the library at Norskedalen. Norskedalen is located at N455 O. Ophus Rd., three miles north of Coon Valley off County Road PI. The Jennifer Lee Marker Memorial library is inside the Thrune Visitors’ Center at Norskedalen. Students should arrive at the visitors’ center by 9 a.m. Transportation is on your own. Daily admission rates of $6 will apply.
Anne Farning of the Library Committee will be available to work with students. Norskedalen’s library specializes in local history, particularly the history of Norwegian immigrants to the area. Some of the sources are in Norwegian, so bring along a vocabulary list if you have one. New students are always welcome to join the class. Most classes are held at the museum, but the June session is often a field trip.
Upcoming July and August genealogy classes at the museum will also focus on Norwegian ancestry. On Thursday, July 11, at 10 a.m., Blaine Hedberg of the Westby Area Historical Society will visit the class to talk about the Thoreson House Museum in Westby and what research materials are available there. And on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., Blaine Hedberg will again teach the class, on a Norwegian genealogy topic.
If you want to learn a few Norwegian words to help with your family history research, the public library in Viroqua offers Norwegian language classes on Monday and Thursday mornings, 9:30-11:30 a.m. The library uses a language learning software resource called Mango Languages to teach the class. Contact McIntosh Memorial Library at 637-7151 for more information about these Norwegian language classes.
