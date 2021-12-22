Vernon County Museum Notes

Merry Christmas! The museum is open for its regular winter public hours during the holidays, so be sure to stop by if you have vacation days or visitors. Winter hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. To make an appointment, contact us at 608-637-7396, or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.

The first-floor research space is warm and full of resources, and we have room for people to spread out. The exhibit halls are also open year ‘round, but they are not heated, so you will need to wear a coat during your tour upstairs at this time of year.

Speaking of heat, we have started a fund for the future project of providing heat for the exhibit and collections storage spaces on the museum’s upper floors. Board members and other volunteers are looking into equipment possibilities and grants to install some method of heating. And of course there will then probably be utility bills to keep things running. Please consider donating to this project, which will make our museum a much greater asset to the community. Checks can be mailed to the museum at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI, 54665.

The Vernon County Historical Society recently elected its Board members for the year 2022. Officers are Dian Krause, president; Denise Kirchoff, vice president; Carl Lindquist, treasurer; and Kim Cade, secretary. Directors are Brian Ekern, Loann Frie, Leila Holen, Brad Steinmetz, and new Board member Eddy Nix,

Longtime Board member Donna Knower has just stepped down from the Board. She served on it for about 30 years, several times as secretary. We thank her for her service.

The annual Vernon County Historical Society sweepstakes drawing was held last week, and we are pleased to announce the winners: Mark Andrew, first place; Dana Hoff, second place; Richard Getter, third place; Betty Ross, fourth place; and Ardith Hoff, fifth place. We appreciate everyone who purchased tickets and helped us to make this a successful fundraiser.

