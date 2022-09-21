Vernon County Museum Notes

Fall is the season for driving around to enjoy the colors of the turning leaves, and in Vernon County, people often combine that with a trip to see the county’s famous round barns. Just in time for this season, the museum has received a generous donation of large, full-color photographs of Wisconsin round barns.

Bob Kisken of Colorado is an amateur photographer of Americana. After a career teaching public school in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Bob now has more time for his hobby of photography. He takes photos of cowboys, rodeos, and barns, including round barns. Some years ago, he travelled around Wisconsin taking photos of round barns, including all of those still standing in Vernon County at that time.

The photos are currently on exhibit in the museum’s conference room. You can see photos of the Miller-Sebranek barn on County V near Mt. Tabor, the Evenstad-Hershberger barn on Pa’s Road near Bloomingdale, and the Cunningham-Cina barn on Maple Dale Road near Viroqua, plus many others. You can also see photos of round barns that have fallen in recent years, including the Mayenschein-Manser barn on County P near Valley, which came down in 2009, and the Dank-Noecker barn on Dank Lane near Trippville, which came down in 2019.

Our next free public history program will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m., in the conference room at the museum. Local historian Veronica Kleiber will tell the interesting story of Royce and Fran Jones and the arboretum and sundial that they built along Highway 14 between Readstown and Viroqua. The sundial is believed to be the largest armillary sundial in the world. It was pushed over by floodwaters in September 2016, and so far has been too expensive to repair.

Today the arboretum has become Second Nature at Reads Creek (formerly, Reads Creek Nursery). The current owners, David and Jennifer Tubbin, will also be on hand to talk about the present and future of the plant nursery. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Remember that the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual pork chop dinner will be held this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. or until the food runs out. Like last year, the dinner will be a drive-through, carry-out event in the museum’s parking lot at the corner of South Main and East South streets in Viroqua. For $12, you will receive a delicious meal of pork chop, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, roll, and cookie. This is an important fundraiser for the Historical Society, so please come out to support your local history.