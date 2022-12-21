Vernon County Museum Notes

The museum will be open during its regular hours throughout the holiday season – Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m., or by appointment. If you are looking for something to do during your winter break, or if you have friends and relatives visiting you, stop by during those hours or schedule a time that works better for you by calling us at 608-637-7396. We have two floors of exhibits to explore, plus a research room and archives devoted to Vernon County history.

Applications are now available at the museum for the 2023 Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Awards. The Wisconsin State Fair annually honors families who have dedicated their lives to Wisconsin farming for 100 or 150 years.

The Century Farm and Home Program began in 1948 in conjunction with Wisconsin’s centennial celebrations. There are currently 9,901 century farms and homes in the state. The Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Program began in 1998 as part of Wisconsin’s sesquicentennial celebrations, and has since honored 1,023 families.

Families need to provide proof of continuous family ownership of their Wisconsin farm property for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will then be honored at a special program at the 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, to be held in August. Our research room contains many county plat maps, which may help you in your research.

Applications are not available online, but can be picked up at the Vernon County Museum and at the Vernon County UW-Extension office. They must be sent to the State Fair offices and postmarked by March 1, 2023.

This past year, we have looked at the centennial of public health work in Vernon County. Palma Grahn was the first public health nurse in our county, beginning her work in January of 1922. At the end of the year, she submitted an annual report to the County Board of Supervisors: “Gentlemen, I herewith submit for your consideration the first report of Public Health Work for Vernon County….County Public Health Nursing is a new undertaking. The Health Department created by the employment of a county nurse is … supported and financed by and for the people of the county.”

The report goes on to say that she spent some time and money in her first year advertising the new department, primarily through her column in the local newspapers. Most of her work was educational, and she gave health talks and inspections at 72 Vernon County schools, reaching every township although not every school.

Palma concluded her report, which was printed in the local newspaper, by saying that, “The past year has had it difficulties, due largely to suspicion and a lack of knowledge concerning the work of the county nurse,” but that hundreds of local people had cooperated with her to further public health. As the current pandemic comes to the end of its third year, we have a better understanding of the work done by Vernon County’s first public health nurse 100 years ago.