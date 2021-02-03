Vernon County Museum Notes

To learn more about the racial heritage of people who lived here decades ago, researchers often turn to census records. The most recent federal census available to the public is the one from 1940, and the oldest dates to 1790. Each census has asked different questions about the population, but all of them have asked about race. However, when it comes to an issue as subjective as “race,” the information we get from the census records is of varying value.

Before 1960, the census takers determined how a person’s racial category was recorded, not the person being counted. Maybe the enumerators looked at you and guessed, or maybe you weren’t at home right then so they looked at your family members and guessed. Sometimes they were given official directions on how to determine a person’s race, such as in 1930, when they were told that a person with any African-American ancestry should be listed as “Negro.”

Historically, the census records have not made it easy to record mixed-race heritage. There wasn’t a space to list more than one race for an individual until the census of 2000. Some past censuses used the term “mulatto” to indicate that a person was of mixed-race heritage. Clearly our country has had a multi-racial population throughout the entire history of the census, but that information wasn’t specifically recorded in the past.