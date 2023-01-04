Vernon County Museum Notes

On Nov. 13, 2022 the Vernon County Historical Society held its annual Volunteer and Member Banquet. At that time, two new board members were elected; Cindy Guist and Viva MacDougall. Welcome, Cindy and Viva!

Cindy is a Vernon County native and lives on a farm in rural Viroqua. She taught computer courses at Western Technical College for 20 years, retiring in 2013. Her husband, Buzz (Maynard) was a teacher at Kickapoo Area Schools for 30 years. They have three children and two grandchildren. Cindy serves on the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Council and is the secretary/treasurer for the Manning Cemetery Association where she is continues to work on updating the list of veterans buried there, and updating the bylaws. She also volunteered at the Temple Theatre and served on their board.

Cindy’s Vernon County roots are deep and include the families of Geary, her paternal family, and Sidie, her maternal family. Other names in her family tree are Dahl, Hockenberry, Mason, Lillis and Franklin. Buzz’s family settled in the Readstown area and includes the names Guist and Hankins.

Viva MacDougall is a recent resident of Vernon County, moving here in 2021. She is office administrator at Thorson-Popp Funeral and Cremation Services, creates online cooking videos called Miss Viva’s Cooking School and sells her own line of beauty products. Viva grew up in Edinburgh, Scotland and immigrated to the U.S. as a high school senior. She held an executive position with General Electric and traveled overseas with her husband, Dr. Ivan Geiger, who participated in Doctors Without Borders. Back in the states she owned and operated a bakery/bistro and started a home healthcare agency in Iowa. Viva has served on many boards and committees throughout her lifetime.

She has a strong faith and currently attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Viroqua.

Wintertime is the perfect time to do genealogy research! Did you know that the Vernon County History Center and Museum is the repository for Vernon County genealogy research materials? For over 50 years, curators have been collecting such sources as obituaries, genealogies, cemetery records, birth death and marriages records; among other things. Among the genealogies donated are those compiled by the late Madeline Anderson. Madeline was born in La Crosse but had roots in Coon Valley, as her grandmother and mother were born there. The genealogies of some of the Vernon County families she researched are in the museum archives. Some of those available for viewing are: the birth family of Tosten Eriksen Vangen, Ole and Anniken (Fagerness) Bjornstad, birth parents of Hans Evensen Galstad and the Ole Tostensen Nystuen (Steig) family.

Longtime Viroqua teacher, the late Jan Roou, was also an avid genealogist. After her death in 2018, the genealogical materials she compiled over many years were donated to the museum. Among the names she researched are: Groves, Lincoln, Morrison, Stalsberg and Van Vlack. These family histories are available for viewing by all visitors.

The genealogy class that meets on the second Thursday of each month will resume in February. (December and January are excluded.) This group has been meeting for about 15 years with members coming and going. No matter what level of research you are doing, this class can be beneficial. A different topic is presented each month, either by a speaker or by our class moderator, Karen Sherry. The class meets at 10 a.m. in the museum’s handicapped accessible meeting room. If the archives are new to you, we will be happy to show you around and introduce you to all our resources.

Please call the museum at 608-637-7396 if you have any questions.