The Ridges and Rivers Book Festival in Viroqua is this coming weekend! It’s very exciting to have a book festival in our own county. Remember that several festival events will be happening at the Vernon County History Center (a.k.a., the Vernon County Museum) on Saturday, April 29.

Author and genealogist Liv Marit Haakenstad of Norway will give two different presentations, one at 9 a.m. and another at 2:30 p.m. Assistant curator Carol Krogan will talk at 10:30 a.m. about the Vernon County Historical Society and its many resources for those doing genealogy or local history. And the Waffle Wagon will be parked in the museum’s parking lot, serving Norwegian waffles from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

We will also have a table at the book fair on Saturday. The book fair will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the public library and Western Technical College, plus across the street at the Eagles Club. We’ll be selling several of our own books, including “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin” and the “Alphabetical Index to the 1878 Vernon County, Wisconsin, Plat Map” and “Viroqua’s Main Street History, 1846 – 1996.” Hope to see you there!

Then on Tuesday, May 2, Wisconsin author and historian Dr. Patrick Jung will present a program at the museum about the end of the 1832 Black Hawk War. This free public event will begin at 7 p.m. Dr. Jung’s lecture is entitled, “Bad Axe: The Story of a Massacre, Not a Battle.”

The war came to a violent conclusion near the mouth of the Bad Axe River in Vernon County, and Dr. Jung will talk about this pivotal moment in our region’s history. The Battle of Bad Axe was not a “battle” in the traditional sense of the word. It was lopsided in favor of the federal forces, and many atrocities were inflicted on Black Hawk’s band.

Patrick J. Jung received his doctoral degree in American history and anthropology from Marquette University in 1997. He has taught at the Milwaukee School of Engineering in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, since 2003. He has written several books and articles on the Native people of the western Great Lakes, including “The Black Hawk War of 1832” (2007), “The Battle of Wisconsin Heights,” “1832: Thunder on the Wisconsin” (2011), and “The Misunderstood Mission of Jean Nicolet: Understanding the 1634 Journey” (2018).