Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society is pleased to have several events on the calendar for the upcoming weeks, a sign of an improving situation for our region. In amongst your springtime duties of mowing and weeding and planting, take time out for some of the fun outlined below.
There’s still time to enter the Stitching for Suffrage challenge! In honor of the women’s suffrage centennial, and the centennial of Wisconsin’s Equal Rights Act, the museum has issued a challenge to knit/crochet/stitch something in the suffrage colors of purple, white, and/or yellow/gold. We have received some beautiful submissions, including a stunning purple knit sweater made from a vintage pattern. The last day to enter is coming up on Friday, May 28. Drop off your items at the museum before closing time of 4 p.m. For more information, check out our website at vernoncountyhistory.org.
The historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua is opening for the summer season Saturday, May 29. The house is open for self-guided tours on summer weekends from 1 to 5 p.m., including Memorial Day. Step back in time and learn more about the Butt family, the Sherry family and Viroqua of long ago.
The museum will be switching to its summer hours on June 1. For the months of June, July and August, we’ll be open Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., plus Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yes, Saturdays! Be sure to stop by for these special weekend hours all summer long. As always, we are also open by appointment – call 637-7396 to set up a time that’s more convenient for you.
Our next fundraising grill-out at Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua will be held on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Typical summer fare will be offered for sale, with all proceeds benefiting the Vernon County Historical Society. Help preserve our shared local history by eating bratwurst!
The annual Cemetery Walk will be held on Sunday, June 13, at the Viroqua Cemetery, beginning at 2 p.m. Tours will be offered on the hour at 2, 3, and 4 p.m., with the event concluding at 5 p.m. Costumed actors from the Viroqua Community Theatre will portray people who lived here a century or more ago. This year’s focus is on unexpected stories of diversity from Viroqua’s past. Suggested donation of $5, with proceeds going to the Vernon County Historical Society and the Viroqua Community Theatre.
A special exhibit called “We Stand on Their Shoulders: A History of Wisconsin Women and Voting” will open at the museum on Monday, June 14, for a two-week run. This traveling exhibit was created by the Wisconsin Historical Society. It will be open to the public during regular museum hours in our wheelchair-accessible, first-floor conference room. The Stitching for Suffrage entries will also be on display, as will our other women’s suffrage centennial exhibits. Some of the Stitching items will be for sale through a silent auction, so come ready to shop! The exhibit will close on Saturday, June 26.
We continue to ask you to wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from others at all of our events. Here’s to a happy and healthy summer!