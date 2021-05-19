Vernon County Museum Notes

The Vernon County Historical Society is pleased to have several events on the calendar for the upcoming weeks, a sign of an improving situation for our region. In amongst your springtime duties of mowing and weeding and planting, take time out for some of the fun outlined below.

There’s still time to enter the Stitching for Suffrage challenge! In honor of the women’s suffrage centennial, and the centennial of Wisconsin’s Equal Rights Act, the museum has issued a challenge to knit/crochet/stitch something in the suffrage colors of purple, white, and/or yellow/gold. We have received some beautiful submissions, including a stunning purple knit sweater made from a vintage pattern. The last day to enter is coming up on Friday, May 28. Drop off your items at the museum before closing time of 4 p.m. For more information, check out our website at vernoncountyhistory.org.

The historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua is opening for the summer season Saturday, May 29. The house is open for self-guided tours on summer weekends from 1 to 5 p.m., including Memorial Day. Step back in time and learn more about the Butt family, the Sherry family and Viroqua of long ago.