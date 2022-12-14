Vernon County Museum Notes

You still have time to purchase holiday gifts at the museum’s gift shop, open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from noon to 4 p.m. The shop specializes in new and used books about local history, and also carries cards, postcards, ornaments, toys and more. New books include Liv Marit Haakenstad’s latest work, A Guide to Norwegian Genealogy, Emigration, and Transmigration. This hardcover book sells for $35, and includes lots of illustrations and helpful hints for Norwegian Americans doing family history.

Each fall, the Wisconsin Historical Society offers a “Local History and Historic Preservation Conference,” which in recent years has been partly or entirely online. Museum staff were able to participate virtually this year, watching some of the sessions live and others as recordings.

The “Making History @ 250: Resources for the U.S. Semiquincentennial” session provided early ideas for how to commemorate our nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026. Over the next few years we will be thinking about who was living here in 1776, and about how our perspective on the past has changed since the last big anniversary, which was the bicentennial in 1976.

The session called “Researching African-American History in Wisconsin Communities” pointed out that Black history is found in every region of the state, and that researching this history can involve reading old documents that contain words and phrases now considered offensive. Some people choose to quote these documents, in order to not cover up the reality of the past, and others choose to paraphrase, in order to not cause further harm.

The session about “Wisconsin Barns and Their Role in Rural Economic Development” noted that old barns are increasingly viewed as an asset, rather than a liability. Farm tourism has grown significantly in recent years, and some old Wisconsin barns have been repurposed and are now being used as event venues or as stops on tours, activities that contribute to the local economy.

There were lots of other interesting sessions at the conference, and we look forward to attending in person next year, when the event will be held in La Crosse.

Remember that the Vernon County Historical Society’s annual sweepstakes drawing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 4 p.m., at the museum. Be sure to get your tickets in soon!