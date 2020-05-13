Vernon County Museum Notes

Our May genealogy class has been cancelled, due to the continued stay-at-home order, but we hope to resume classes in June. Stay tuned!
Here’s a correction from the column of two weeks ago, regarding the museum’s new “Women in the Military” exhibit: Cyndy Hubbard, a 1974 Viroqua High School graduate, was one of the first two women to go through USAF Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) at Columbus AFB, MS, graduating in Class 81-04 on March 18, 1981. While in the USAF Cyndy flew the T-37, T-38, T-43, and C-5A/B. After leaving the service she flew for FedEx as a flight engineer on the B-727 and DC-10, and as a first officer (co-pilot) on the MD-11.
Thank you to everyone who replied to our Vernon County rural schools questions a few weeks ago. We continue to work through our available information, which then leads to more questions! Our main focus at the moment is locating country school buildings that are still standing – we have found many, but are searching for more.
Muncie School, town of Union, is said to have closed in 1939. According to our records, a few years later the building was sold to Eldon Kenworthy, who moved it to West Lima in Richland County, and remodeled it into a grocery store. Does anyone know the current status of this old school building? Is it still standing in its new location?
The community of Mt. Tabor, town of Forest, had a frame school building constructed in 1911 which appears to have been called Sherman, or Sherman Ridge, School. It was torn down around 1940 and replaced by a second frame school building commonly called Mt. Tabor School. When the school closed, this second building was sold and converted into a private home. Does anyone know the current status of this old school building? Is it still standing as a private home?
Spring Coulee School, also called Spring Valley School, in the town of Coon, (not to be confused with the Spring Valley School in the town of Kickapoo) closed in 1962 and was converted into a private home. Does anyone know the current status of this old school building? Is it still standing as a private home?
Sugar Grove School in the town of Kickapoo (not to be confused with the Sugar Grove School in the town of Clinton) is said to have closed in 1961 and then either been converted into a private home, or, sold to Sugar Grove Church of Christ, moved, and joined to the north side of the church building. Does anyone know which story is true? And is the old school building still standing in its current form?
Thanks again for all your help with these country school questions!
