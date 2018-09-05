Genealogy instruction classes held in the Vernon County Museum’s meeting room have proved to be very popular. They are held monthly at 10 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month except for December and January.
Upcoming programs are aimed toward beginning genealogists but seasoned researchers can benefit too. The Sept. 13 class features Karen Sherry highlighting excerpts from the book "Genealogy for Dummies." In October we are trying something different by adding a night class to be held at 6:30 on Thursday, the 4th. Karen Sherry and Carol Krogan will speak on “Basics Plus” for those of you who are just beginning genealogy research. This will include information on how to get started and how to organize your materials. On Thursday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Vernon County Historical Society Board member Kevin Alderson will speak about the Winding Rivers Library System’s ECHO (Exploring Cultural History Online) project. This collection of historic visual images and postcards is available to the public and features images from area historical societies and libraries pre – 1970. It is searchable and may feature someone or someplace you know! Kevin will highlight the features of this website and show you how it can be beneficial to your genealogy research.
As always, these classes are free to VCHS members. Nonmembers are required to pay a $5 fee per class. An individual VCHS membership is just $20 per year, so if you plan on attending classes on a regular basis, consider becoming a member.
Make sure to attend the Vernon County Fair, Sept 12-16! The Vernon County Historical Society (VCHS) booth, located in the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center, will feature World War I images commemorating the 100th anniversary of the war. Test your Vernon County history knowledge by spinning the “Wheel of Questions” with questions for children, teens and adults. Here’s a multiple choice question for children: Can you name something that would be sold by Amish at their homes or at a farmer’s market? Some of the possible answers are maple syrup, produce or baskets. For the teens: What was the name of our county before it was called “Vernon” ? The answer is Bad Axe County, from 1851 to 1862. And for adults: A World War II naval admiral was born in Hillsboro. What was his name? (a) Edgar Eno (b) Mickey Mouse or (c) Marc Mitscher. The answer is (c) Marc Mitscher (1887-1947).
This writer would like to express appreciation to who attended or volunteered to work at our successful second annual pork chop dinner. The weather cooperated and everyone enjoyed this evening of good food and fellowship. The pork chops, charcoal grilled by Maynard Cox were great again this year. Appreciation is also extended to board member Loann Frie, who helped out in many different capacities.
We enjoyed seeing the people who stopped by our “storefront” at Wild West Days this year! A lot of cookies were sold, baked by generous volunteers, solicited by Ramona Skrede and Donna Knower. Donna, a VCHS board member and coordinator of this event, felt it was a success! The volunteers who helped greet Wild West Days visitors that weekend were great.
For questions on any of these events, feel free to contact us at 608-637-7396 or museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
