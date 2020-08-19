Vernon County Museum Notes

One hundred fifty years ago, the Cyrus and Margaret Butt family moved into their new home north of the then “village” of Viroqua. The Sherry-Butt House, located at 795 N. Main St., is now operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society, and is open for tours during the summer on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. As we celebrate the house’s 150th birthday, this week we feature a short biography of one of the most interesting Butt family members, Jane.
Jane Hannah Butt, also known as Jennie, was born to Cyrus and Margaret (McAuley) Butt in Viroqua on Oct. 29, 1872. In an obituary she wrote for her cousin in 1946, Jane recalls happy days spent at her maternal grandparents’ home, where she and her cousin played in the orchards and vineyard fields, picked grandmother’s flowers, and played circus.
She attended Viroqua schools and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Jane then returned to Viroqua and taught in its schools from 1897 to 1899. She went on to teach elocution and produce and perform in plays at UW-Madison.
Her call to be an actress was strong despite the objections of her parents, and after auditioning was asked to join the Otis Skinner Company in 1901. In 1903 she joined the Robert Edson Company of New York and performed with them for about a year.
Jane’s career as a teacher lasted longer than her career as an actress. She taught in Los Angeles in the public schools as well as at a private school for girls. Jane also lived in San Diego where she was a professor at a Normal School – which was a teacher’s training school – accepting the position for the 1911 school year. She remained there at least through 1915.
In 1918, Jane pursued another adventure when she applied to work for the Red Cross in Europe – post World War I. The Red Cross continued to recruit persons to assist with soldiers who remained in Europe, and some cared for flu victims. She departed on a ship from New York City and landed in Liverpool on Dec. 7. She stayed in England until Dec. 17 and then sailed for Paris. While in Paris she was a librarian and hostess for the Red Cross American Officers Club and worked as a chaperone at Red Cross dances. Jane also did a lot of sightseeing and went to the theater. She remained in Europe until departing from Marseilles on July 11, 1919 and arriving in the U.S. on July 28.
After her return she secured a position of teacher at Madison High School in 1921. Jane retained the Butt family home and did sometimes stay there unless she was traveling. In 1946 the home was sold to Orbec and Hilda Sherry. By the early 1950s Jane moved to Cleveland Heights, Ohio to live with her sister Beth. She died there on Dec. 12, 1962.
Learn more about Jane Butt and all the other past residents of this gracious historic home by visiting the Sherry-Butt House. The house will celebrate its 150th with a birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m. Victorian-era refreshments will be served on the lawn (or out of the garage, if it’s raining). Seating will be limited and socially distanced – please consider bringing your own lawn chairs or blanket.
Visitors will also be invited to take self-guided tours of the house, which currently features a special exhibit of stories about past residents of the home. Please wear a mask when touring the house during the birthday party. Hope to see you there!
