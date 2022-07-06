Vernon County Museum Notes

Over the years, museum staff and volunteers have heard a few stories about people seeing hundreds of bats swooping in and out of the museum’s chimney in the evening. While it’s true that the museum does have the occasional bat, the “hundreds” of creatures seen flying around are actually chimney swifts, a bird species that likes to roost in big old chimneys.

Originally the birds used hollow trees, but as these trees have been cut down, the species has learned to use chimneys instead. But now the big old brick chimneys are disappearing too, so what the museum has is something special. We will celebrate the chimney swift with our first ever Swift Night Out this Saturday, July 9, at 8 p.m., in the museum parking lot. The event is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

Barb Duerksen of the Wisconsin Society of Ornithology will speak briefly about chimney swifts beginning at 8 p.m., and then, between 8:30 and 9 p.m., we’ll sit in the parking lot and look up at the sky to watch the swifts return for the night. Popcorn will be available for purchase. Bring a lawn chair to sit on.

To learn more about chimney swifts, stop by our display in the “community window” on Main Street in Viroqua. The window is located just south of Citizens First Bank. The display will be up all during July. You can also learn more about the swifts from the new sign posted next to the museum parking lot.

The next meeting of the genealogy class will be on Thursday, July 14, at 10 a.m., in the museum’s conference room. Karen Sherry will talk about “14 steps to help break through a ‘brick wall’.” A “brick wall” in genealogy is a research problem that you can’t solve because you can’t find the information.

If it feels like a brick wall is separating you from learning more about a particular ancestor or family line, maybe because you can’t find any record of who the ancestor’s parents were or where the ancestor was born, then this class is for you. New students are always welcome at the genealogy classes. Members of the Vernon County Historical Society attend for free, and non-members are asked to pay $5.

The “See Viroqua” exhibit is now on display in the conference room at the museum. Stop by during regular museum hours of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to view the five original posters and the artist biographies, which we have paired with museum objects that highlight some of the themes presented in the posters.