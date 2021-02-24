Vernon County Museum Notes

In August, 1963 Krukow Bros. Construction was chosen with a bid of $200,800. Construction began approximately three weeks later. The dam was 49 feet high and 700 feet long. In August, 1965, gates were closed to allow water to enter and create the 38-acre lake. It was estimated that the lake would be filled completely by Thanksgiving but heavy rains in September filled the lake to capacity sooner than expected. However, leaks were discovered in rock within the hillside which caused the water level to drop. Approximately one year later, tiling was added around the dam site and the lake was again refilled.

By late 1966, plans for a recreational lake park were completed and developers expected to accept bids by spring of 1967. Plans at that time included a section for a bath house, shelter house, parking area, beach and toilets; two roads leading into the park, one of which would lead to more parking, a picnic area, toilets and a boat ramp. The area south of the dam would also be developed into an additional picnic area with parking.