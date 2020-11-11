Vernon County Museum Notes

This week we continue with biographies on the people who lived in the Sherry Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Viroqua. This home, which had just two private owners, was built in 1870 and is celebrating its 150th this year. It is currently operated by the Vernon County Historical Society as a historic site for tours (although it is now closed for the winter). Orbec and his wife Hilda Sherry were the second owners of the home.
Orbec D. Sherry was born to Tobias and Johanna (Stevlingson) Sherry on Sept. 26, 1896, in a log house three miles southwest of Viroqua, one of 11 children. Working on the farm was very important, so Orbec didn’t attend school as often as his brother Reuben, who was not as strong as he. Due to illness, he missed several weeks of school during the winters of 1909 and 1910. Reuben attended high school, but Orbec had to remain at home to work the farm when his father went to visit his parents in Norway. He did not attend high school.
In September, 1917, Orbec enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Jackson Barracks, New Orleans, Louisiana. He survived the flu epidemic while stationed there. He was discharged in May of 1919, returned home and worked on the family farm. In 1922 he married Hilda Loverud, who was raised near Viroqua. They bought the home farm and had two children, Orbec Jr., born in 1923 and Mary, born in 1926.
On this farm Orbec had a mixed dairy herd, and began to acquire his Brown Swiss herd in 1924. His first cow set a record for her class. Another cow, Butternut Jane, was purchased the same year. In 1928 she gave birth to Jane of Vernon. Most Brown Swiss alive today can be traced back to her. This began the fascinating and important career for Orbec Sherry in the cattle breeding business.
As a 4-year-old in 1932, Jane of Vernon held a world record producing 23,569 pounds of milk and 1,075 pounds of butterfat in one year. Orbec began to show her over the entire country and developed markets all around the U.S. and even in South America for his excellent cattle.
Jane won the Grand Championship at Waterloo for the next four years. In 1936 she won Grand Champion in the National Dairy Show in Dallas. Jane was sold that year to a farm in Connecticut where she died in 1945.
In 1945 and 1946 Orbec was asked by the United Nations to buy cattle for the U.N. Rehabilitation program, and later he exported cattle to Europe and Central America.
In 1948 the Sherrys sold their home farm and purchased the former home of the Cyrus and Margaret Butt family in Viroqua. It was comprised of 57 acres. The previous year they had purchased 49 adjoining acres to the northeast. In 1952 he purchased a farm two miles south of Viroqua on either side of Hwy. 14 to keep cattle and saddle horses that he bought and sold.
Orbec won many awards for his work in the Brown Swiss breeding business including receiving posthumously the Brown Swiss Historical Society’s Master Breeder award in 2015.
Orbec was a member of both the Jacobson-Olson American Legion Post and the Running-Johnson-Ray VFW Post as well as the Brown Swiss Breeders Association, Viroqua Area Chamber of Commerce, Viroqua Eagles and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. He passed away on July 5, 1988 at the age of 91.
