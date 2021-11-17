Vernon County Museum Notes

Last week we began looking at the life of Joshua Sanford of Hillsboro, decorated World War II fighter pilot of Native ancestry. Today we’ll continue his story by focusing on his post-war life.

In May of 1946, shortly after the war, Joshua established his own radio and TV repair business on Main Street in Hillsboro, called Sanford Radio and Electronics Shop. He sold the business the following year, and I think it was then that he moved to Chicago, where two of his half-brothers lived. He continued his education in electronics there and got a job as an electrical engineer for the Hallicrafters Corporation. In June of 1948, he married Rosemary Bertz of Loyal, who was a teacher in Wonewoc. They settled in Hillsboro, where he again established an electronics business.

The Sanfords had two children, Maureen and Bill. Joshua became a member of the American Legion, the VFW, the Lions Club, and the Chamber of Commerce in Hillsboro. He served as a Boy Scout leader, and as a ham radio operator. Then in 1956, the family moved to Reedsburg, where Joshua had a new job managing the local airport, using his war-time experience as a pilot. He also continued to operate a small electrical appliance business.

Throughout his life, Joshua Sanford was active in efforts to improve life for the Ho-Chunk people. His Ho-Chunk ancestry came from his mother, Maud Decorah. She was a basket maker, probably making black ash baskets of beauty and utility. In December of 1948, shortly after his marriage, Joshua was appointed to a committee called the Wisconsin Winnebago Tribal Affairs Commission. (“Winnebago” was a name used at that time for the Ho-Chunk.) Two years earlier, the U.S. government had passed the Indian Claims Commission Act, which allowed this new committee to pursue claims that the Ho-Chunk people had not been paid fairly for land taken from them by the government in treaties of the early 1800s.

I don’t know how Sanford came to be chosen for this work, but he did serve on the committee with a fellow World War II veteran, the Rev. Mitchell Whiterabbit, and possibly their status as veterans prompted their nominations. Various Wisconsin newspapers reported on the formation of the Winnebago Tribal Affairs Commission in the late 1940s. The Waukesha Daily Freeman used derogatory language to mock the committee and its efforts, but the Leader-Telegram of Eau Claire treated the story respectfully, as straight news.

Over the years, the commission developed into the Wisconsin Winnebago Business Committee, which Joshua was still serving on in 1961, shortly before his death. This committee also worked toward federal recognition of the tribe, and helped to form the modern-day Ho-Chunk Nation government. The constitution and by-laws of the Wisconsin Winnebago tribe were officially adopted in January of 1963.

Next week we’ll conclude Joshua Sanford’s story, and look at some of the ways in which his legacy has lived on.

