Vernon County Museum Notes

Marching through the streets, making protest signs, wearing clothing with protest slogans and messages – these are all activities of right now, and of 100 years ago. A century ago, the issue was women’s suffrage. The majority of women in the U.S. at that time still didn’t have the right to vote in all elections, but that was about to change. For years, women had marched, waved homemade protest banners, worn “Votes for Women” sashes, all to call attention to the issue of their right to vote, and their efforts were now coming to fruition.
On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the 19th Amendment, an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that declared that women had the right to vote in all state and federal elections. 36 was the magic number, the number of states required in order to add the amendment to the Constitution. On August 26, 1920, ratification was made official, and the amendment was certified.
In commemoration of these two events, August 2020 has been designated as National Women’s Suffrage Month. While not every woman gained the right to vote 100 years ago – many continued to be denied suffrage, based on race or ethnicity – the 19th Amendment was a good start. Here at the Vernon County Museum, we’ve been preparing for this centennial for a couple of years, by doing research, creating exhibits, writing articles, etc., and now we’re going to throw a party!
In deference to the ongoing pandemic, the party will be small and outdoors. Join us on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m., on the north lawn of the museum, near the corner of South and Center streets. We’ll be serving cupcakes, giving away educational materials and coloring pages, and displaying women’s suffrage exhibits. And at 4:30 p.m., we’ll re-create a mini suffrage march on the sidewalks around the museum, proudly waving signs and chanting slogans.
Period dress is encouraged, as are homemade parade signs and sashes. A few signs and sashes will be available for use. Remember to bring your mask and to try to keep your distance from others. We will stay 6 feet apart during the march. In case of rain, the party will be postponed until Wednesday, Sept, 2.
Another upcoming outdoor event is the 150th birthday party of the Sherry-Butt House. This will take place on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 1 to 5 p.m., at the historic home at 795 N. Main St., Viroqua. Light Victorian-era refreshments will be available on the lawn of the home, and visitors will also be invited to take self-guided tours of the House. Come celebrate with us!
