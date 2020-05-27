Vernon County Museum Notes

Ah, summer – I think it’s really here. One sign of summer is that the historic Sherry-Butt House at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua is opening up for the season. Opening day is Saturday, May 30. The house will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. through Labor Day weekend.
Tour guides offer tours of the house every weekend afternoon, telling the stories of the Butt family, the Sherry family, and others who have lived in the home over its 150 years. The House was built in 1870, and a special exhibit has been designed to help celebrate its sesquicentennial this year. Each room of the House will feature photos and a brief biography of one or two of the home’s inhabitants. Also new this year is a scavenger hunt for the young and young-at-heart, with objects to find in each room.
Visitors are asked to bring face masks to wear during their tours, as some of the rooms are small. Guides will be cleaning shared surfaces between tour groups. Tours are $5 each for adults, and free for children under age 9.
A second sign of summer is that the Vernon County Historical Society is offering its first grill-out of the season. On Sunday, May 31, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., we will be grilling brats and burgers outside Nelson Agri-Center at 217 N. Center Ave. in Viroqua. Bottled water will also be for sale. All food will be handled carefully to prevent any transmission of viruses.
Funds raised at the grill-out will help support the historical society, whose mission is to preserve and promote our shared local history. Closing our doors for the past two and a half months has been hard on our bottom line, and we hope that everyone will come out to support this worthy cause!
And finally, a real sign of summer is the museum opening up on Monday, June 1, on its regular summer schedule of Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. These will be the museum’s hours throughout the summer months of June, July and August.
We are very happy to again open up our doors to everyone interested in Vernon County history. The museum has several new exhibits to offer, including “Drops of Water,” about every aspect of water in Vernon County, and “Women in the Military,” about local servicewomen. Other summer exhibits in the works will feature stories about women’s suffrage and about vintage radios.
Of course the research room is also re-opening, for all those interested in learning more about local people, places, and events, including their own family histories. We’ll be doing extra cleaning daily at the museum, and researchers and exhibit visitors will be spaced far apart. Please bring a face mask to wear for your own safety and that of others.
A busy three days – Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 30 through June 1. Welcome, summer!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!