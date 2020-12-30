Vernon County Museum Notes

How will you be celebrating the New Year? Will it involve champagne, or something similar? A century ago, Prohibition was in its first year, and alcoholic drinks were sometimes hard to come by. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the Prohibition amendment, prohibited the making, moving, and selling of alcohol. It went into effect in January of 1920, and lasted until 1933.

You’ll note that drinking alcohol wasn’t actually prohibited, just “the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors.” Wealthy people and businesses stockpiled alcohol before the new law went into effect, so they could continue to drink for years without having to acquire more. And lots of people illegally made it, sold it, and imported or exported it throughout the Prohibition period.

The 18th Amendment was the result of years of effort by temperance groups, including the Women’s Christian Temperance Union. Temperance was especially strong in this part of Wisconsin, here in Vernon County and in nearby Richland County. A new mini-exhibit at the museum looks at the temperance movement and Prohibition here.