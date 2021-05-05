Vernon County Museum Notes

Sam and Harry ran Gross and Levine Bros., a used car business, during the 1920s. In the early 1930s, Sam and wife Hilda went into the furniture business with their Gross Furniture Store, while Harry stayed with cars. Meanwhile Sarah was in a similar line of work, running Moore’s Consignment Company in the 1930s, and Moore’s Furniture in the 1940s.

While there is no synagogue in Vernon County, we do have evidence that Jews from this area traveled to La Crosse and Sparta to celebrate festivals and holy days with larger Jewish communities. La Crosse had (and still has) a synagogue and Jewish cemetery.

You can learn more about Hilda, Harry, and Sarah Levin at this year’s Cemetery Walk. In honor of Viroqua’s 175th birthday, the walk will be held at the Viroqua Cemetery on East and Hickory streets, and the theme will be “Hidden Stories of Viroqua’s Diversity.” The walk will take place on Sunday, June 13, beginning at 2 p.m.. Tours will be offered on the hour at 2, 3, and 4 p.m.

The Vernon County Historical Society is teaming up with the Viroqua Community Theatre to host this event. Costumed actors will portray several Viroqua residents of 100-plus years ago, standing either at their graves, or at the grave of a family member or friend when the featured person is buried elsewhere. The three Levin siblings, for example, are buried in the Anshe Chesed Cemetery in La Crosse, but Sarah’s husband Winston is buried in Viroqua, so his grave will be where their story is told. This flexibility will help us to better explore the diversity of our area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0