Vernon County Museum Notes

May is Jewish American Heritage Month. A year ago in May we looked at the stories of several Jewish merchants who owned businesses on Viroqua’s Main Street, and since then I’ve learned a lot more about one of these families.
The Levin – or Levine – siblings of Minsk, Russia (Minsk is now in Belarus), arrived in Viroqua during the 1910s. At that time, shortly before World War I, Viroqua’s population was in a state of change, with Yankee pioneer families moving away or dying out, and immigrant families, particularly Norwegians, moving in. The Levin family, Yiddish speakers from Eastern Europe, possibly didn’t attract much attention amongst the other immigrants.
I don’t know which of the Levins arrived first, but it was probably big sister Hilda. She had married Sam Gross, a Jewish immigrant from Kiev, Russia (Kiev is now in Ukraine), in La Crosse in 1909. The story is that they met and married on the same day, a union arranged by a marriage broker. The Gross family then moved to Viroqua in 1912, where they worked as “junk dealers,” which means they bought and sold used goods.
In 1920, the household consisted of Sam and Hilda; their young children Anna, Harold, and David; Hilda’s younger brother Harry and younger sister Sarah, both in their 20s; and Sarah’s infant daughter Anna. The Gross children all went on to graduate from Viroqua High School, as did their cousin Anna Moore. (Anna’s mother Sarah had married Viroqua native Winston Moore in 1930, and both mother and daughter had taken his family name.)
Sam and Harry ran Gross and Levine Bros., a used car business, during the 1920s. In the early 1930s, Sam and wife Hilda went into the furniture business with their Gross Furniture Store, while Harry stayed with cars. Meanwhile Sarah was in a similar line of work, running Moore’s Consignment Company in the 1930s, and Moore’s Furniture in the 1940s.
While there is no synagogue in Vernon County, we do have evidence that Jews from this area traveled to La Crosse and Sparta to celebrate festivals and holy days with larger Jewish communities. La Crosse had (and still has) a synagogue and Jewish cemetery.
You can learn more about Hilda, Harry, and Sarah Levin at this year’s Cemetery Walk. In honor of Viroqua’s 175th birthday, the walk will be held at the Viroqua Cemetery on East and Hickory streets, and the theme will be “Hidden Stories of Viroqua’s Diversity.” The walk will take place on Sunday, June 13, beginning at 2 p.m.. Tours will be offered on the hour at 2, 3, and 4 p.m.
The Vernon County Historical Society is teaming up with the Viroqua Community Theatre to host this event. Costumed actors will portray several Viroqua residents of 100-plus years ago, standing either at their graves, or at the grave of a family member or friend when the featured person is buried elsewhere. The three Levin siblings, for example, are buried in the Anshe Chesed Cemetery in La Crosse, but Sarah’s husband Winston is buried in Viroqua, so his grave will be where their story is told. This flexibility will help us to better explore the diversity of our area.