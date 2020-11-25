Vernon County Museum Notes

In celebration of the 150th birthday of the Sherry-Butt House this year, we are featuring brief biographies of the people who lived in the home. The house is located at 795 N. Main St. in Viroqua, and is owned and operated as a museum by the Vernon County Historical Society. It is currently closed for the season, but will re-open in May.
The house was built in 1870 by Cyrus and Margaret Butt. The Butt family sold the house to Orbec and Hilda Sherry in 1948. The Sherrys had two children, Orbec Jr. and Mary, who were already adults when the house came into their family, but they certainly spent time there when visiting their parents. Today we will focus on Orbec Jr.
Orbec D. Sherry, Junior (known as Junior) was born on Aug. 21, 1923 and grew up on the family farm outside Viroqua, working the fields and helping to care for the animals. After he completed eighth grade at the one-room country schoolhouse on Belgium Ridge, he attended Viroqua High School where he participated in FFA and played football. He graduated in 1941 and attended Bottineau State School of Forestry in Bottineau, North Dakota where he studied forestry and also played football.
Junior enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II, but was rejected because of a heart murmur. He then joined the Merchant Marine and served on boats that carried servicemen to their assignments in the U.K. and Europe. After World War II, he worked for major shipping lines that delivered cargo to South and Central America and to Asia.
Later Orbec Jr. lived in Seattle, Washington, and worked in the shipyards as well as delivering cargo to Alaska. He married Lois Maben in 1964, who brought three teen-aged sons to the marriage. He also co-owned a small trucking company which he operated until shortly before his death on June 20, 1990 in Seattle.
You can learn more about the Sherrys and the Butts and the house they both lived in by visiting our website, vernoncountyhistory.org, or by stopping by the museum. The museum continues to be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from noon to 4 p.m., but we are limiting the number of people in the building at one time. Please call ahead of your visit, if possible, so we can make sure there is plenty of space for everyone. The museum is also open by appointment – contact us at 637-7396, or at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
