Vernon County Museum Notes

In the United States, different months of the year are officially designated as commemorative observances, like February being African American History month, and March being Women’s History month.
I love these observances, because it helps focus my attention on local stories I might have missed. A month I haven’t yet looked into here is May as Jewish American Heritage Month.
Jews? In Vernon County history? Well, yes, but you have to search for their heritage. All the stories I have found about local Jews of long ago center on Main Street merchants in Viroqua. This is not too surprising, because in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, small towns in the United States often had a dry goods store run by a Jewish family, frequently the only Jews in town.
The story of the Felix family is fairly well known here. The Felixes moved to Viroqua from Milwaukee in 1905, and established a clothing store on Main Street that four generations of the family operated during the course of more than 100 years. The “Felix’s” neon sign still hangs above their former store, which is now the home of Ewetopia. The Felix family helped to found the Congregation Sons of Abraham synagogue in La Crosse, still thriving today.
But our local story of Jewish heritage doesn’t end there. Marcia Felix Goldman has told me this family tale: One day her grandmother was out walking on Viroqua’s Main Street when she suddenly ran into a Jewish woman she had known back in her home town in Russia. Unbeknownst to each other, the two women had emigrated from the same place in Russia to the same place in the U.S., where they greeted each other as “cousin.”
This newcomer was Hilda Levine Gross, who with her husband Sam moved to Viroqua from Black River Falls in 1912. They had both been born in Russia and had come to the U.S. separately in the early 1900s, meeting and marrying in La Crosse. In Viroqua they ran a junk shop, and also dealt in hides and furs. Then in the 1920s, Sam and Hilda’s brother Harry opened an auto dealership, Gross and Levine Bros. of Viroqua, Dealers in Good Used Cars.
In the 1930s, the Gross family business expanded into Gross’ Dry Goods and Furniture Store on North Main Street in Viroqua. When Sam died in 1945, Hilda continued to run the store with son Harold. Son David worked at the lock and dam in Genoa. Daughter Rose and her husband Carl Meadows ran a furniture store in Richland Center. Hilda died in 1958, and both she and Sam are buried at Anshe Chesed Cemetery, the Jewish cemetery in La Crosse.
Marcia Felix Goldman also recently mentioned that she had seen a tombstone in the Anshe Chesed Cemetery for a Michaelsohn of Viroqua. The stone records a sad story, that Fannie Michaelsohn, born August 28, 1863, in Germany, wife of George Michaelsohn, died in Viroqua on February 21, 1886, 10 days after childbirth, and that their newborn son, Arthur Fantus, died just a month later.
And who was George Michaelsohn? He was also a merchant on Viroqua’s Main Street, and said to be the first Jewish merchant here. George was born in Germany and immigrated to Chicago as a teenager. He moved to Viroqua in 1883, where he managed a clothing store. George met Fannie through his business contacts, and they were married in Sparta in January 1885. Some years after the death of Fannie and Arthur, George married Fannie’s sister Theresa. He ran Michaelsohn and Company in Viroqua until 1896, and then apparently moved to Colorado.
Let us know if you have any additional stories of Jewish heritage in Vernon County. We are particularly interested in stories from outside Viroqua.
