Vernon County Museum Notes

We have country schools on the brain here at the Vernon County Museum, as we continue to compile information about and photos of all the old rural school buildings in the county. So far we have noted about 50 schools that are no longer standing. That means that all the buildings that these school districts occupied over the years are believed to be gone. A school district often began in a log schoolhouse in the mid 19th century, then moved into a new frame building in the late 19th century, and frequently ended in a brick school built in the early 20th century.
About 100 old rural schoolhouses are still in existence in Vernon County, even if they are no longer immediately recognizable as having once been schools. Many schools have been converted into private residences, some have been turned into farm buildings, and others have been repurposed in other ways.
We do have questions about a few more schools. Do you know if any of the following schoolhouses are still standing?:
O’Connell School, town of Whitestown, which is said to have been used as a school by the Amish community beginning around 1966 – is it still in use today?
The old frame Ole Torger School, town of Franklin (not the brick schoolhouse, which was torn down). This frame building is said to have been moved to the Solverson/Bekkedal farm about 100 years ago – is it still standing?
The old one-room frame Salem School, town of Forest, built circa 1878 (not the newer schoolhouse, built around 1925). It was said to have been a granary in 1989 on the Gerald Johnson farm – is it still standing?
The old one-room frame Rockton School, town of Whitestown, which was built in 1869 and replaced in 1885. This former schoolhouse was moved in 1885 and became the front part of the Marshall family’s house. In 1964, Emma Marshall was living in that same house – is it still standing?
The last brick Enterprise School, town of Harmony. A brick school was built in 1937, struck by lightning and burnt down in 1946, and re-built in 1947. It was sold after the school closed in 1962 – is it still standing today?
In addition to multiple buildings, some schools also had more than one name, and we have a question about one of these: a 1915 image in our collection is labelled Middle Coon Valley School. Was this an earlier name for Linrud School, which is located just north of Middle Coon Valley Lutheran Church?
If you have answers to any of the above, please contact the museum by phone at 637-7396, or by email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!