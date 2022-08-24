Vernon County Museum Notes

The first settlers paved the way for us and influenced the development of Vernon County as we know it today. One of the early settlers of the town of Christiana was Johan (John) Michelet who was born in Hurdal, Akerhus, Norway on Dec. 5, 1830. John’s father, Jacob, was descended from one of two Michelet brothers, French Huguenots who fled France in 1644 and relocated to Norway to avoid Huguenot persecution.

Michelet was just 19 when he emigrated to Coon Prairie in midsummer, 1850, sent by his family to America to find a new home. His maternal aunt and uncle had already settled in Coon Prairie, where good land was plentiful and where the hills and valleys reminded them of their homeland. Land could be purchased for $1.25 per acre in 40 to 160-acre parcels. His first land purchase was 40 acres in section 35 located between Westby and Bloomingdale. After his arrival he wrote to his family in Norway encouraging them to come to America. John didn’t settle on his 40 acres immediately, instead he spent his first year in Prairie du Chien working as a clerk for fur trade magnate Hercules L. Dousman. After returning to Coon Prairie for a short time, he relocated to Tippet’s Landing, a settlement along the river in the town of Genoa above Victory where he also worked as a clerk.

In June, 1851 John’s parents and four younger siblings traveled to America, settling on Section 35 in the town of Christiana. They had two more children in Vernon County. After his parents were settled, John again worked in Prairie du Chien for a year before returning to develop his farm. John and his father added to their land holdings over the years. On June 4, 1861 he married Johanne Johnsdotter Kvaernstuen. Johanne was the daughter of John Larsen and Ingeborg Pedersdatter Gullord and was just 9 years old when she and her parents and four siblings arrived in New York on Sept. 9, 1850. The family stayed first in Koshkonong, Wisconsin, and then traveled to Coon Prairie. More about the Kvaernstuen family in another column.

The Michelets had seven children. Julius was born in 1862 and died at 5 months. Josephine Georgine (Josie), was born in 1864. She married Theodore A. Rudie and remained in the Westby area. Emilie (Millie or Milla), born in 1867, married Carl J. Sather and also remained in the Westby area. Wilhelm Johan was born in 1875. He married Martina Larson in Vernon County. The family lived in the west. The fifth child of John and Johanne was a boy who was born and died about 1877. Daughter Adela was born in 1879. She married Richard Grimsrud and they remained in the area. Charles Jacob was born in 1881. He became an attorney and practiced in Oregon. He was married first to Hanna Lund, who died in 1931 and in 1943 he married Bess Layman.

John Michelet held these town of Christiana offices: chairman, town clerk, assessor and treasurer. He was also a member of the County Board. After the railroad was established in Westby, he built a warehouse near the tracks and was the first grain buyer there. He served as postmaster from 1884-1888 and operated a general store in Westby from 1891-1905. John purchased a lot in Westby to build a home and by Christmas, 1881, his family was living in town. Their home is no longer standing. In 1888, he sold his land in sections 26 and 35 and one week later purchased a 200-acre farm in the town of Viroqua on Smith Road and later sold it to his son-in-law, Richard Grimsrud. Due to failing health, a month before his death, he and Johanne moved to the Grimsrud farm where he died Oct. 4, 1918. Johanne passed away on Nov. 27, 1928. Both are buried at Coon Prairie Cemetery.

A wonderful book about the Kvaernstuen, Gullord and Michelet families was written by a descendant of Johanne’s brother Lars. Sandra K. Lawrence of California has donated her book The Miller’s Cottage to the archives of the Vernon County Museum (Vernon County History Center). It not only covers the extensive history of these families but also their connection to the establishment of Westby. It is available for viewing by the general public.

