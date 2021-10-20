Vernon County Museum Notes

This is a great time of year to take a country drive, with the clear roads and the fall colors. You can enjoy a drive and learn about the old country schools in Vernon County at the same time by joining our Rural School Road Rally on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The rally begins at the Seas Branch schoolhouse, located next to Westby Elementary School, 122 Nelson St. in Westby. Seas Branch School was a rural school once located near Avalanche. It closed in 1958, and in 1998 was moved into Westby to the Westby Area Schools property and restored.

Pick up a map of the rally route (through northwestern Vernon County) at the school between 9 a.m. and noon. A donation of $10 to participate is requested. Then drive the route and discover a few more of the many country schoolhouses still standing today.

For added fun, answer road rally questions and turn in your responses at the Foreaker School, 606 W. Broadway, Viroqua, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday. The Foreaker was another rural school, once located in town of Liberty. After it closed in 1960, the schoolhouse was purchased by the county and moved into Viroqua. The Vernon County Historical Society restored it and now operates it as a rural school museum and classroom learning experience.

If you don’t get the quiz done on Saturday, there will also be a drop box for responses available outside the Foreaker School until 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24. Those with correct answers will be entered into a drawing for our new book, “Country Schoolhouses of Vernon County, Wisconsin.”

If you are just interested in the book, stop by the museum sometime soon to see a copy. The book sells for $20, plus $5 shipping if you need it mailed. Books are available for sale at the museum during regular fall hours, which are Monday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m., through the end of October. Winter hours of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, noon to 4 p.m., begin on Nov. 1.

Books can also be purchased from our online bookstore – go to our website at vernoncountyhistory.org, and either look for the announcement on the home page, or click on “Bookstore” in the index on the left.

