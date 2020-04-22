Vernon County Museum Notes

This is National Volunteer Week, and we’d like to take a moment to thank all of our great volunteers. They help keep the Vernon County Historical Society running both through ordinary times, and through extraordinary times like those we are currently experiencing.
Even during this epidemic, society volunteers continue to work – of course mainly at home, but with a very few occasionally on site. At the moment, volunteer work includes cleaning and disinfecting surfaces at the museum, checking on our historic buildings, planning future activities, updating our website, paying the bills, doing outdoor tasks, writing newsletter articles, doing research, and more. Volunteers have even been making paper hearts for the museum windows during the epidemic.
Thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers! We miss seeing your smiling faces and working together in person, but we know that the current crisis will end and we will all meet again. New volunteers are always welcome – see the contact information at the bottom of this article to request a volunteer sign-up form. During ordinary times, volunteer work includes organizing files, researching local topics, doing genealogy, light cleaning, cutting out newspaper articles, folding brochures, helping at events, light gardening, and so much more.
Another way for anyone to volunteer right now is by contributing to our Epidemic 2020 archives. Many historical organizations are asking people to contribute items that will help chronicle the current world crisis, particularly at a local level. We ask this because we know how valuable this information, these objects, will be in the future.
Maybe you have been taking photos of the suddenly changed world all around you, or doing other forms of artwork, like painting or quilting, that capture your impressions of these changes. Or perhaps you’ve been keeping a diary, or saving recent letters or email from friends and family, or creating a scrapbook of local news stories about the epidemic. Or, maybe you’ve been keeping track of your lost income and mounting bills, on a spreadsheet or a piece of paper – this information is also an important chronicle of the times.
Whatever it is, consider donating these items, or copies of them, to the Vernon County Museum when the current situation is over, so the community will have a tangible reminder of these strange days for future generations.
While the museum continues to be temporarily closed, you can reach us in any of the following ways: by mail at P.O. Box 444, Viroqua, WI, 54665, or by email at museum@vernoncountyhistory.org, or by phone at 608-637-7396. Please note that the May program at the museum has been cancelled, but is rescheduled for one year from now.
