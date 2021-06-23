Vernon County Museum Notes

Kickapoogian Press of La Farge published a re-print of the 1948 book, “The Story of Wisconsin Women,” a few years ago, and now it is on sale for $15 at the Vernon County Museum as part of our women’s suffrage commemoration. The book was originally written by Ruth De Young Kohler for the Wisconsin centennial. The story begins in the early 1800s and ends in the post-World War II period, and covers women’s suffrage efforts here in Wisconsin.

Other related items for sale at the museum include “Votes for Women” sashes, and buttons in suffrage colors of purple, white, and yellow, plus the many beautiful handmade goods in the Stitching for Suffrage silent auction. The Vernon County Historical Society would like to thank all the people who donated their time and talents to provide items for the auction. The auction will be held at the Vernon County Museum through June 26 during regular museum hours.

On June 28 the museum will contact people with the winning bids. All items must be picked up and paid for (or arrangements made with the museum) by 4 p.m. on June 30. For any items not claimed by that time, the winning bid will go to the second highest bid and the museum will contact that person. Also on June 30, the museum staff will draw the winners of the four gift certificates from the names of people who donated items. Many thanks to Ewetopia and Quilt Basket for the gift certificates.